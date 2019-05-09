Britain has a London problem. Much of the country resents the capital’s riches and thinks they epitomise the wider “burning injustices” Theresa May promised to tackle. Politicians have taken note: Philip Hammond, the chancellor, sounds almost identical to his Labour counterpart John McDonnell on the subject. Mr Hammond worries about “extraordinary” regional differences, while Mr McDonnell bemoans “the worst regional inequality in Europe”. Just this week, Andy Haldane, the Bank of England’s chief economist, and Andrew Tyrie, chair of the Competition and Markets Authority, blamed geographical divides for national discontent.

There is no doubt that place has become a serious UK faultline, dividing north from south, urban from rural and cities from towns. But the evidence on regional inequality is also much more complicated than often presented.

The discussion often begins with the stark OECD statistic that the UK has the highest regional inequality in economic performance of any advanced nation. A chart of the gap between the best and worst performing regions shows the UK literally off the OECD’s normal scale. But that reading is nonsense because of the unique way the UK defines its administrative boundaries for international comparisons. It makes sense that the output per resident of Camden and the City of London, a largely business district with few homes, is 22 times that of the small coastal town of Torbay.

When the OECD compiles data for “functional urban areas” which includes cities and their satellite towns, London is not even Britain’s most productive spot. It comes in third behind Milton Keynes and Reading. The gap between top and bottom is also smaller and in line with other countries: the average Londoner produces 2.7 times as much as the average person from the weakest metropolitan area in the Wirral, near Liverpool.

Output measures are also a poor way to assess relative living standards especially for places such as Torbay where many residents are retirees. Relative levels of household income across regions are better and here, the story is far removed from the caricature of London dominating the rest of the UK.

In London, the median household has a disposable income before housing costs that is only 21 per cent higher than the weakest area, which is in the north-east England. After paying a lot for very small homes, Londoners have no higher incomes than the UK average. Most inequality occurs within regions not among them — the Institute for Fiscal Studies says that if average regional income differences were eradicated, 95 per cent of UK income inequality would still exist.

Despite copious wealth held by those who have owned London property for a long time, for the vast majority of residents, the capital’s streets are not paved with gold. Income differentials with the rest of the country have fallen since the 1970s, wealth and income inequality within the region is the highest in Britain, rates of child poverty after housing costs are the larger than anywhere else and despite high levels of public transport spending, commuting times are much longer than the rest of the country even though distances are shorter. Happiness data also shows Londoners are significantly less satisfied with life than people in any other region.

Economic determinism would suggest London as a hotspot for populist and anti-EU sentiment. Instead, it is the part of the country that most epitomises global Britain rather than little England.

In short, Britain has managed to create the worst of all worlds in its regional divide. Most Londoners spend so much on rent that they do not feel they have, in the words of Henry Enfield, “loadsamoney”. Meanwhile, the rest of the country resents the employment and business opportunities they see in the capital which do not exist in their towns and cities. This will not be easily solved.



chris.giles@ft.com