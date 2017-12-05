Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

Nine months after Theresa May triggered Article 50 and began the process of taking Britain out of the EU, her government is in the throes of its biggest Brexit crisis.

The UK prime minister has made every effort to fulfil the EU’s demands to move the Brexit talks on to trade and transition at next week’s meeting of EU leaders. But while she has done what was needed on the financial settlement, and nearly everything required on the rights of EU citizens, the Ireland question is proving intractable.

On Monday, Mrs May looked like she had struck a deal on the future of the Irish border. The PM stuck to her position that the UK would leave the single market and customs union. But Britain would allow Northern Ireland to have “regulatory alignment” with the Irish Republic. That would go a long way towards avoiding a hard border across Ireland — as Dublin demands.

However, in what was clearly a shock to Downing Street, Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist party scuppered those plans. Mrs May now has to go back to the drawing board and will return to Brussels on Wednesday.

What is unclear now is how, or indeed whether, this stand-off can be resolved. And it is because of those doubts that sterling has dropped sharply on Tuesday morning.

Mrs May says she will try again to get a deal. But it is going to be hard to reconcile what each side demands.

Put simply, Dublin insists there can be no border on the island of Ireland. The DUP wants no border between Northern Ireland and mainland Britain. The UK insists on leaving the customs union and single market, which therefore means that there has to be a border somewhere.

Moreover, it will be harder than ever to fudge an accord after what happened on Monday. The success of any negotiation depends on officials working behind the scenes to forge an agreed solution. But on Monday, the DUP and Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar ended up setting out their positions in tough public statements. That makes retreat and compromise all the more difficult.

Each side will have to think very hard now about what it wants the legacy of this critical week to be. The DUP must ask itself whether it is prepared to bring down the May government, an administration in which it has very considerable leverage. The Irish government needs to consider whether it is prepared to scupper a shift to phase two of the Brexit negotiation and talks on trade, a development that brings major risks to the Irish economy.

As for Mrs May, she has no negotiating room at all. She is the prisoner of her own flawed Brexit strategy and has been taken completely by surprise. If the stand-off between the DUP and Dublin continues, her only hope of salvation would be to keep the UK in the customs union. But that would surely split her cabinet asunder.

Hard numbers

The pound has come off its lows, plumbed this morning on disappointment over the failure to seal a Brexit divorce deal. Market analysts are still dubious about the prospects. Commerzbank’s Thu Lan Nguyen writes:

Yesterday’s episode illustrated once again how difficult the Brexit negotiations will remain. It is becoming clear at the moment that the individual interests of some parties involved seem impossible to reconcile — a compromise will probably be difficult to find. And that is only the beginning. As soon as the second round of the negotiations starts, which will be dealing with the trade agreement, things are going to heat up further. Once again every single one of the 27 EU countries has the right to veto the agreement and can therefore block any progress. Yesterday’s fluctuations in the sterling exchange rates were only a first taste of what is to come.

Meanwhile, the FT’s Roger Blitz and Kate Allen have been looking at five Brexit issues for UK investors and the pound.