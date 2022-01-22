This weekend, we look at our culture through new lenses. First, we go to Mexico. Lilah speaks to James Beard Award-winning chef Pati Jinich about how diplomacy is sometimes better achieved through the language of food. Then, anthropologist and FT columnist Gillian Tett looks at social phenomena through the lens of anthropology – from crypto to how tastemakers decide what is 'cool'. Gillian has a PhD in social anthropology and recently published a book called ‘Anthro-Vision’.

Links and mentions from the episode:

–Pati’s cookbook is called ‘Treasures of the Mexican Table: Classic Recipes, Local Secrets’

–Pati’s show, ‘Pati’s Mexican Table’ is on PBS, with some episodes on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BETE1-6Pzrk

–La Frontera is on PBS: https://www.pbs.org/show/la-frontera-pati-jinich/

–Salsa Matcha with pistachios, walnuts and pine nuts: https://patijinich.com/salsa-macha-with-pistachios-walnuts-and-pine-nuts/

–Gillian Tett’s book is called ‘Anthro-Vision’. FT review: https://www.ft.com/content/65d66cf7-f793-4531-9b82-1b54b70bbd21

– Gillian’s latest column: ‘A year on, we haven’t absorbed the lessons of the Gamestop saga’ (paywall): https://www.ft.com/content/8bbd2ef9-41fe-4dfa-8f02-28b3f3dac200

Original music by Metaphor Music. Mixing and sound design is by Breen Turner.

