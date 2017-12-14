Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

I don‘t think I‘ll use it Please tell us why (optional) Send Feedback

Mexican presidential frontrunner Andrés Manuel López Obrador has named economist Carlos Urzúa as his prospective finance minister in an eight-woman, eight-man cabinet of experts designed to assuage fears that he will turn Latin America’s second-biggest economy into a wreck like Venezuela.

The three-times presidential candidate, demonised by the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) and damned by critics as a revolutionary stuck in the 1970s, has striven recently to cultivate a more statesmanlike profile. His cabinet picks — replete with Harvard and Oxbridge doctorates and featuring a former Supreme Court justice, as well as academics, former ministers and legislators — “seem to have the right credentials”, said Alonso Cervera at Credit Suisse.

The peso — which the market expects could take a hammering if Amlo, as Mr López Obrador is widely known, is elected next July 1 — did not flicker.

“These are eight women and eight men from different disciplines, sectors and schools of thought, all characterised by their independence of criteria, their high level of preparation, their experience and above all their undisputable honesty,” Mr López Obrador said.

However, Luis Rubio, head of the Mexican Council on Foreign Relations, called the line-up “mostly politically correct choices with no experience for the job”.

Mr Urzúa, a professor at the Tec de Monterrey university who is well regarded in Mexico though little known abroad, was finance minister of Mexico City from 2000 to 2003, when Mr López Obrador was mayor.

“I think he’s serious. A good economist,” said Carlos Serrano, chief economist at BBVA Bancomer. “A bit heterodox but he won’t be irresponsible fiscally speaking.”

“It’s a signal of calm for those who still think Amlo will do something mad with public finances”, said Marco Oviedo at Barclays Capital.

He’s trying to send a message of stability and a capable cabinet, of Amlo surrounding himself with people who actually know the issues

While Mr López Obrador has toned down his opposition to the energy reform that opened up Mexico’s long-closed sector to private investment, his pick for the energy portfolio is Rocío Nahle, a deputy who has criticised the reform. Ms Nahle was embroiled in a scandal over alleged illicit party financing, but denies wrongdoing.

Mr López Obrador faces former finance minister José Antonio Meade, for the PRI, and Ricardo Anaya at the helm of a right-left coalition in a tough election race.

Several of the cabinet selections have served the PRI — Esteban Moctezuma, the pick for education, was interior minister and social development minister under President Ernesto Zedillo in the 1990s; Olga Sánchez Cordero Dávila, a former Supreme Court judge whom Mr López Obrador wants to be Mexico’s first female interior minister, was appointed to the court under the PRI; and veteran ambassador Héctor Vasconcelos, the son of celebrated Mexican author José Vasconcelos, would be foreign minister.

Other picks, like María Luisa Albores for the social development ministry — an expert in sustainable coffee from the poor southern state of Chiapas — are a strong nod to Mr López Obrador’s core base in Mexico’s poor, indigenous south.

If Mr López Obrador wins and negotiations on updating the North American Free Trade Agreement have not concluded, Gabriela Márquez, an academic with a PhD in economic history from Harvard, will be in the hot seat as economy minister.

The drive to eradicate corruption, the leitmotif of Mr López Obrador’s campaign, would be led by Irma Eréndira Sandoval, an academic, as public function minister.

“He’s trying to send a message of stability and a capable cabinet, of Amlo surrounding himself with people who actually know the issues,” said Duncan Wood, head of the Mexico Institute at the Wilson Center in Washington.