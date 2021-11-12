All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

What’s the more common two-word term for a funambulist?

Who was the only 20th-century British prime minister to have had three separate periods of office?

Who was the last prime minister of Northern Ireland, before the post was abolished in 1973?

Who is the patron saint of Spain?

Which city has hosted the most summer Olympics?

Which of the main characters in Friends is an only child?

What was John Wayne's real name?

What did the F stand for in John F Kennedy’s name?

In a poem by Kipling what four words follow “East is East, and West is West”?