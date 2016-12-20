Sturgeon calls for changes to let Scotland stay in single market

The Scottish government has called for the UK to embrace sweeping changes to government and regulation that would allow Scotland to remain in the EU single market even after a “hard” Brexit.

Nicola Sturgeon, Scottish first minister, said her main hope was that the UK as a whole would remain in the single market but if it left Scotland should be given powers over market regulation and immigration that would allow it to stay in.

Analysts say the political and practical obstacles to such an arrangement appear overwhelming but Ms Sturgeon insisted she expected the UK government to take seriously the detailed proposals in her government’s 50-page policy paper, called “Scotland’s Place in Europe”.

The paper argues Scotland could retain full access to the EU’s single market even while having free movement of people and trade within a post-Brexit UK. It adds that the UK, if it left the single market, could still sponsor Scottish membership of the European Free Trade Association and make arrangements for it to stay in the European Economic Area, giving Scotland a status similar to that of Norway.

But, the paper notes, this would require devolution of powers or separate policy for Scotland in a host of areas, ranging from immigration to finance services regulation, and company and competition law.

“The UK government response to these proposals will tell us all we need to know about whether we are, in reality, a partnership of equals,” Ms Sturgeon says.

There appears little appetite in Westminster for proposals that would mean a major reform of how the UK is governed. Demanding a special deal for Scotland would add greatly to the complexity to the UK’s looming Brexit negotiations with the other 27 EU members states, all of whom would have to agree.

Philip Hammond, UK chancellor, has emphatically rejected on both practical and philosophical grounds the idea of special treatment for Scotland on the single market or immigration. However, on Monday Theresa May, prime minister, said she would “look seriously” at the Scottish government’s post-Brexit proposals.

Ms Sturgeon said she wanted the UK government to either make it clear it wants to remain in the EU single market and customs union or to endorse the Scottish proposals by the time it triggers the Brexit process early next year. But she declined to say whether she would push for a second independence referendum for Scotland if Mrs May rejected both options. The first minister also declined to commit to not calling for a second referendum if the UK did agree to her ideas.