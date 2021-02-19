The inspiration: Vanessa Barragão’s Coral Garden tapestry, handmade from recycled and upcycled textile-industry waste [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F05a73cc3-7d39-430d-95c1-9cb69095697a.jpg?dpr=1&fit=scale-down&quality=highest&source=next&width=700]\nThe inspiration: Vanessa Barragão’s Coral Garden tapestry, handmade from\nrecycled and upcycled textile-industry waste © Courtesy of Vanessa BarragãoJW Anderson cotton Made in Britain dress, made from surplus fabrics and trims from previous seasons, £1,090, jwanderson.com [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F62487da3-0458-452d-a5a9-edd5c45de8ee.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nJW Anderson cotton Made in Britain dress, made from surplus fabrics and trims\nfrom previous seasons, £1,090, jwanderson.comAgmes gold-vermeil and recycled-metal Laila earrings, $360, agmesnyc.com/collections/modern-earrings [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F499f95b7-c4c4-42cd-a4c9-7b39ca2328e1.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nAgmes gold-vermeil and recycled-metal Laila earrings, $360,\nagmesnyc.com/collections/modern-earringsPrada Re-Nylon gabardine top, £620, prada.com [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F60fd60fa-3121-470b-a010-c1cb45e532f2.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nPrada Re-Nylon gabardine top, £620, prada.comLoewe woven surplus-leather basket bag, £1,650, available from 25 March, loewe.com [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F49188d41-d8e7-40de-a5f8-369d8db31dde.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nLoewe woven surplus-leather basket bag, £1,650, available from 25 March,\nloewe.comDinosaur Designs repurposed resin and brass Horn ring (middle), £190, dinosaurdesigns.co.uk/collections/rings [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F8616743a-da17-4ca9-8d2f-59019119257c.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nDinosaur Designs repurposed resin and brass Horn ring (middle), £190,\ndinosaurdesigns.co.uk/collections/ringsBurberry Econyl bucket hat, £240 (Econyl is recycled from fishing nets, fabric scraps and industrial plastic), uk.burberry.com/womens-hats-gloves [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F8925c77f-2825-4282-9466-db1de0cce4bb.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nBurberry Econyl bucket hat, £240 (Econyl is recycled from fishing nets, fabric\nscraps and industrial plastic), uk.burberry.com/womens-hats-glovesDolce & Gabbana woven denim and fabric trousers, £3,500, dolcegabbana.com [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F959dcebf-11e7-488c-b5f2-eaf4764ea945.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nDolce & Gabbana woven denim and fabric trousers, £3,500, dolcegabbana.comDuran Lantink made-to-order bag, upcycled from damaged designer pieces, €8,500, instagram.com/duranlantinkyo [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F95780422-2bff-4cef-a11d-6221e104a9bb.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nDuran Lantink made-to-order bag, upcycled from damaged designer pieces, €8,500,\ninstagram.com/duranlantinkyoEverlane polyester Glove boots, recycled from plastic bottles, £109, everlane.com/collections/womens-shoes [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F79997f8c-8d04-4fb8-8781-f37804d9e5b7.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nEverlane polyester Glove boots, recycled from plastic bottles, £109,\neverlane.com/collections/womens-shoesAlexander McQueen hybrid-cotton and polyfaille stock-fabric trench coat, £2,890, alexandermcqueen.com [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F0d2d7dd5-d44d-42fb-8a9b-9f3a4b55a60a.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nAlexander McQueen hybrid-cotton and polyfaille stock-fabric trench coat, £2,890,\nalexandermcqueen.comFanatabody fibre top, recycled from plastic bottles, £152, farfetch.com [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2Fed91a164-e874-43fb-a1c9-9f81dce9f62a.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nFanatabody fibre top, recycled from plastic bottles, £152, farfetch.comFendi recycled plastic basket, £650, fendi.com [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2Fa24d5b5e-4250-4dde-afd9-8a5b61d38be4.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nFendi recycled plastic basket, £650, fendi.comHerno recycled crispy-nylon Globe raincoat, £520, herno.com [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F4c51236d-d921-4587-b4a8-f8e6d024ced8.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nHerno recycled crispy-nylon Globe raincoat, £520, herno.comBleue Burnham rose sapphire and recycled gold necklace, £695, matchesfashion.com [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F63195cfb-70ea-4244-813b-d40236d58a15.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nBleue Burnham rose sapphire and recycled gold necklace, £695, matchesfashion.comGabriela Hearst crocheted recycled-cashmere Ocon dress, £3,350, gabrielahearst.com/collections/dresses [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2Fa1173425-c281-4123-8682-3eeca665ab5d.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nGabriela Hearst crocheted recycled-cashmere Ocon dress, £3,350,\ngabrielahearst.com/collections/dressesVeja Alveomesh and vegan-suede Rio Branco sneakers, made from recycled plastic bottles with bio-based rubber outsole and sugarcane midsole, £105, veja-store.com [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F5a5884e4-4045-4716-a555-0c032844eb74.jpg?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nVeja Alveomesh and vegan-suede Rio Branco sneakers, made from recycled plastic\nbottles with bio-based rubber outsole and sugarcane midsole, £105,\nveja-store.comPolo Ralph Lauren Earth Polo shirt, made from recycled plastic bottles and dyed with a waterless process, £95, ralphlauren.co.uk [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2Fb67839d2-e010-4da6-91ed-617158684d6c.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nPolo Ralph Lauren Earth Polo shirt, made from recycled plastic bottles and dyed\nwith a waterless process, £95, ralphlauren.co.ukIsabel Marant Sorokia trousers, made from a Lyocell blend (fibres derived from wood pulp), £470, matchesfashion.com [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2Fa8dbbb06-6fd9-4335-937e-6588e6f93f8f.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nIsabel Marant Sorokia trousers, made from a Lyocell blend (fibres derived from\nwood pulp), £470, matchesfashion.comSalvatore Ferragamo jersey dress, made from plastic bottles, £1,245, ferragamo.com [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F31ece555-4cd4-46db-8d08-ff75834da742.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nSalvatore Ferragamo jersey dress, made from plastic bottles, £1,245,\nferragamo.comLizzie Fortunato recycled-glass and bone-bead Candy bracelet, £98, matchesfashion.com [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F8ddc10b0-7c3e-4b99-98cd-a352c071a75e.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\nLizzie Fortunato recycled-glass and bone-bead Candy bracelet, £98,\nmatchesfashion.com1/Off vintage Chanel tweed and Levi’s denim jacket, £2,850, 1offparis.com [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F590e550c-a1c5-480c-a007-62ad2e03f218.png?fit=scale-down&source=next&width=700]\n1/Off vintage Chanel tweed and Levi’s denim jacket, £2,850, 1offparis.com