Aylin Bayhan

The inspiration: Vanessa Barragão’s Coral Garden tapestry, handmade from recycled and upcycled textile-industry waste
JW Anderson cotton Made in Britain dress, made from surplus fabrics and trims from previous seasons, £1,090, jwanderson.com
Agmes gold-vermeil and recycled-metal Laila earrings, $360, agmesnyc.com/collections/modern-earrings
Prada Re-Nylon gabardine top, £620, prada.com
Loewe woven surplus-leather basket bag, £1,650, available from 25 March, loewe.com
Dinosaur Designs repurposed resin and brass Horn ring (middle), £190, dinosaurdesigns.co.uk/collections/rings
Burberry Econyl bucket hat, £240 (Econyl is recycled from fishing nets, fabric scraps and industrial plastic), uk.burberry.com/womens-hats-gloves
Dolce & Gabbana woven denim and fabric trousers, £3,500, dolcegabbana.com
Duran Lantink made-to-order bag, upcycled from damaged designer pieces, €8,500, instagram.com/duranlantinkyo
Everlane polyester Glove boots, recycled from plastic bottles, £109, everlane.com/collections/womens-shoes
Alexander McQueen hybrid-cotton and polyfaille stock-fabric trench coat, £2,890, alexandermcqueen.com
Fanatabody fibre top, recycled from plastic bottles, £152, farfetch.com
Fendi recycled plastic basket, £650, fendi.com
Herno recycled crispy-nylon Globe raincoat, £520, herno.com
Bleue Burnham rose sapphire and recycled gold necklace, £695, matchesfashion.com
Gabriela Hearst crocheted recycled-cashmere Ocon dress, £3,350, gabrielahearst.com/collections/dresses
Veja Alveomesh and vegan-suede Rio Branco sneakers, made from recycled plastic bottles with bio-based rubber outsole and sugarcane midsole, £105, veja-store.com
Polo Ralph Lauren Earth Polo shirt, made from recycled plastic bottles and dyed with a waterless process, £95, ralphlauren.co.uk
Isabel Marant Sorokia trousers, made from a Lyocell blend (fibres derived from wood pulp), £470, matchesfashion.com
Salvatore Ferragamo jersey dress, made from plastic bottles, £1,245, ferragamo.com
Lizzie Fortunato recycled-glass and bone-bead Candy bracelet, £98, matchesfashion.com
1/Off vintage Chanel tweed and Levi’s denim jacket, £2,850, 1offparis.com
