Western banks fail to regain ground from local rivals in Asia

The biggest Wall Street and European banks are still losing market share to local rivals in Asia, after failing to win back business following a difficult 2015.

The latest data from industry monitor Coalition showed foreign banks attracted just 19 per cent of the Asia investment banking wallet last year, down from 27 per cent in 2014.

Most of the collapse happened in 2015, when the western banks’ share dropped to 20 per cent. After two years of booming equity capital markets in Asia, driven by large Chinese IPOs, revenues collapsed in 2015 as deals thinned out and competition with regional banks intensified.

But Coalition’s head of research, George Kuznetsov, said it was significant that the foreign banks “could not pick up anything” after that bruising year.

He did not expect a recovery of the western banks’ Asian businesses until equity capital markets — the business of helping companies raise money by selling shares — recovered materially.

“The expectation is that equity capital markets will have some kind of recovery this year, but no significant increase,” Mr Kuznetsov said, adding that he expected the market share of Coalitions’ “index banks” to stay relatively stable.

Asian equity capital markets revenue fell 24 per cent in 2016, Coalition data showed. International banks have traditionally been stronger in Asian equity capital markets than in debt markets or advisory.

Meanwhile, Asia’s debt markets revenue, riding a boom in China, was up 10 per cent. M&A revenue declined 4 per cent, despite a surge in Chinese activity.

“The M&A outbound sector was much better captured by the local banks and regional banks,” said Mr Kuznetsov, although he noted that some of the 12 biggest western banks had fared better. “Any bank that has a very good local presence in China and [is] much more connected to local clients probably did much better.”

Investment banking fees paid out by Chinese groups grew 23 per cent in 2016 to $10bn, the highest rate on record, according to data from Thomson Reuters. Excluding China, fees in Asia fell 10 per cent to the lowest level since 2008.

Despite the tough conditions — and cutbacks from major institutions including Deutsche Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland and Goldman Sachs — the prospect of strong Asian growth is still pushing most banks to continue investing.

Credit Suisse is particularly attached to the region, and is investing there even as the bank restructures and makes cuts elsewhere. Morgan Stanley also has deep roots; its biggest shareholder is Japan’s MUFG.

The banks in Coalition’s index are JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse, Barclays, HSBC, UBS, Société Générale and BNP Paribas.