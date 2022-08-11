US stocks rallied after the latest US inflation report showed price rises slowed in July, Disney beat analyst expectations and added 15mn subscribers to its Disney+ streaming service, and social media companies want livestreams to be the future of shopping.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Disney’s streaming business defies industry gloom

US inflation eased slightly in July on lower petrol prices

US stocks and bonds rally after lower than forecast inflation data

Social media’s big bet: the shopping revolution will be livestreamed

Unhedged: Markets, Finance and strong opinions

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.