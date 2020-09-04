Welcome back to Long Story Short. Like a lot of people, I’ve spent the past few months in limbo. Mine is mostly geographic. I’m living out of a suitcase with family in the UK while I wait for the US travel ban to end so that I can return to San Francisco. This means I’ve watched from afar as wildfires cover the city in thick smog and friends take advantage of the shift to remote working to wave goodbye to earthquake alarms, tech bros and ludicrous prices. Has SF had its day? Has every city? I don’t think so. But I also don’t think SF is going to be the same place that I left. You’ll see that a few of my choices this week focus on the question of returning — whether to offices, cities or pre-pandemic life. I hope you enjoy my pick of the week’s stories, plus a few from elsewhere you shouldn’t miss. Click here if you’d like to receive Long Story Short by email every Friday.

1. ‘The prime minister should be ensuring workplaces are safe’

As countries around the world try to alleviate the economic damage of the pandemic, it’s fair to say that the UK government’s plan to corral employees back into the workplace is not going very well. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his ministers are framing the repopulation of offices as necessary to stimulate the economy, particularly in city centres. But with parts of the UK still in lockdown, the thought of sitting in an enclosed space in close proximity to other people for eight or more hours a day is deeply unappealing. Business groups say they have seen no increase in office working. Johnson, of course, claims otherwise:

“People are going back to the office in huge numbers across our country — and quite right, too.”

2. What’s behind Buffett’s bet on Japan?

Japan’s century-old sogo shosha — its trading houses — have caught the eye of US billionaire investor Warren Buffett. His $6bn investment, a shift away from the familiarity of his home market announced this week, gave the FT’s Tokyo team a chance to explain how important the sector is to the Japanese economy — and how difficult it is to describe. The five trading houses, including Mitsubishi Corp and Mitsui & Co, have diverse rosters of businesses, from silk scarves to hydroelectric megaprojects. One of the few things these fierce rivals have in common today is Buffett as a shareholder:

“One is the world’s biggest handler of endangered bluefin tuna; another had its management system forged in a Siberian prison.”

3. Goodbye to the ‘Pret economy’

Columnist Sarah O’Connor writes about the rise and recent fall of the UK’s Pret A Manger sandwich shop chain — and why, for many people forced into expensive global cities, proof that large-scale remote working can work is an unintended benefit of lockdown. Yes, city centre outlets such as Pret (which has as many branches on one London street as in the whole of Wales) are suffering. But people are already spending far more in suburban high streets. For younger people in particular, facing rising costs and flatlining pay, this recalibration away from big cities will reduce the pressure to make an unenviable choice:

“Rent a bedroom in a cramped, expensive flat in a successful city, or stay away and watch your career suffer.”

4. ‘Dannyboy McCRIM is GOING TO JAIL!!’

Dan McCrum’s exposure of one of the biggest accounting fraud cases since the Enron scandal has been jaw-dropping. I worked with Dan in 2016 and remember him talking back then about his investigation into Wirecard, the German payments company that was supposed to be Europe’s answer to Silicon Valley’s tech giants. In the face of social media intimidation and surveillance, it took six years of painstaking work with FT colleagues around the world to uncover the extent of the billion-dollar fraud. In this week’s FT Magazine cover story, Dan explains just how dirty Wirecard’s dirty-tricks campaign became. One FT journalist was offered millions to make the stories disappear:

“They will pay you $10m. Go and talk to Bill. He’ll help you.”

5. ‘Operation empty plates’

Here’s a sorry tale of fakery and corruption among China’s “champion eaters”. As part of a campaign to tackle an estimated 18m tonnes of annual food waste, state broadcaster CCTV has revealed that the apparent gorging by the gluttonous internet stars is not all it seems. With food prices soaring 13 per cent in July compared with a year earlier, and Beijing projecting a potential food shortfall of 130m tonnes by 2025, food waste is really a matter of food security. Champion eaters’ tricks include:

“Editing hours of footage to appear like a single sitting and vomiting between courses.”

Quick hits

OTHER FT STORIES THAT HAVE CAUGHT MY EYE THIS WEEK

With UK house prices at a record high, I guess my hopes of finding a bargain flat just evaporated.

In the Lex column this week, we look at the bonkers Tesla share price and why chief executive Elon Musk is right to take this opportunity to raise more cash.

A reality check on hopes of a mass Covid-19 vaccine: delivery company DHL has warned that most of the world won’t have access to the frozen storage required for transportation.

Laos, one of Asia’s poorest countries, faces a growing risk of sovereign default as coronavirus and a debt-laden power sector take their toll.

Alphaville editor Izabella Kaminska gives a bracing explanation of how QAnon — a wildly popular conspiracy that pits US president Donald Trump against a cabal of child-molesting celebrities and Democratic politicians — taps into addictive live-action role-playing techniques.

Best of the rest

WHAT I’VE BEEN READING ELSEWHERE

Ta-Nehisi Coates on Vanity Fair’s September Issue, The Great Fire As US political focus shifts to the cities of Portland and Kenosha, amid protests against police violence against black people and counter protests by far-right Trump supporters, the September edition of Vanity Fair, edited by Coates, is worth reading in its entirety. “Whiteness thrives in darkness,” the author writes. “So it was with the slave narrative. So it is with the cell phone.” (Vanity Fair) Their landlord is in prison for fraud. He still wants the rent I’ve lived in a lot of horrid flats so stories of bad landlords are catnip to me. This report on a New York landlord who sends his teenage son to collect rent from tenants striking over the condition of their building is a doozy. (Gothamist) Cecilia Awakened A bittersweet note to end on. In case you missed it, this 2018 short story by British novelist Tessa Hadley about a trip to Florence perfectly describes the agony of spending time with your parents as a teenager. If you didn’t go on a foreign holiday this summer, this is the next best thing. (The New Yorker)

