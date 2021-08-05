Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Gideon Rachman talks to Chloe Cornish, the FT’s Middle East correspondent, on how decades of misgovernance have led to Lebanon’s current political, economic and social crisis. Chloe recounts how the year since the explosion in Beirut, the country’s capital city, has been one of worsening struggle for the Lebanese people.


Chloe’s piece, Lebanon’s year from hell: a diary, can be read here


Clips: AP Archive, Reagan Library


