Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Gideon Rachman talks to Chloe Cornish, the FT’s Middle East correspondent, on how decades of misgovernance have led to Lebanon’s current political, economic and social crisis. Chloe recounts how the year since the explosion in Beirut, the country’s capital city, has been one of worsening struggle for the Lebanese people.





Chloe’s piece, Lebanon’s year from hell: a diary, can be read here





Clips: AP Archive, Reagan Library

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.