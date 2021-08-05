Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Rachman Review news.
Gideon Rachman talks to Chloe Cornish, the FT’s Middle East correspondent, on how decades of misgovernance have led to Lebanon’s current political, economic and social crisis. Chloe recounts how the year since the explosion in Beirut, the country’s capital city, has been one of worsening struggle for the Lebanese people.
Chloe’s piece, Lebanon’s year from hell: a diary, can be read here
Clips: AP Archive, Reagan Library
