Sean Scully, artist

“Königsdorf, just south of Munich, has views of the mountains in all directions. Everything revolves around being outdoors; the lake and the nature reserve are highlights, and the surrounding Bavarian castles and churches are charming. The Beuerberg golf club is particularly nice.” golfclub-beuerberg.de

Punakha Lodge, Amankora, Bhutan

Diane von Furstenberg, fashion designer

“I went to Bhutan with my dear friend Christian Louboutin. We hiked to various temples, including the spectacular Punakha Dzong, and stayed at Amankora Punakha, a paradise reached by a suspended bridge decorated with colourful prayer flags. This country is so lush and I loved the monasteries, the markets selling beaded handicrafts, the time to meditate and the delicious meals of watermelon and tomato gazpacho and Bhutanese lentil balls.” aman.com

Rose Uniacke, interior decorator and antiques dealer

“A riding and camping holiday with my family in Patagonia stands out. The country is so varied, with wild landscapes, snow-capped mountains, clear lakes, meadows and forests. And we visited Bariloche, where Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid hid out.”

Villa Feltrinelli, Lake Garda

Wes Gordon, creative director of Carolina Herrera

“The mountains surrounding Lake Garda are just beautiful. It’s a perfect escape. We stayed at Villa Feltrinelli, a boutique hotel that was the last home of Mussolini. I loved the charm and serenity of the area, and the hotel was idyllic. Our days were filled with sunshine, jumping in the lake, long lunches and afternoons spent reading.” villafeltrinelli.com

Ben Evans, director of the London Design Festival

“Adler Dolomiti is a mountain resort high up in the heart of Val Gardena in the Dolomites. We spent a week there one summer – sitting on the terrace amid the drama of the mountain ranges was very special.” adler-resorts.com

North Adams, Massachusetts

Jean Nouvel, architect

“The autumn landscape of the Berkshire mountains in Massachusetts, with the brilliant red and orange foliage, is the most beautiful I’ve seen in my life. And the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art in nearby North Adams is exceptional, with incredible works by Sol LeWitt.” massmoca.org

Bodo Sperlein, product designer

“When I went to Norway on a work trip for the first time I was completely bowled over. The fjords and mountains are breathtaking, you can be sure you will be served only the best, freshest seafood, and Ålesund, where I stayed, is full of the most incredible art-nouveau architecture. The Jugendstilsenteret, an old pharmacy building that is now a museum and centre for art nouveau, made a strong impression.” jugendstilsenteret.no

Baja California

Kaffe Fassett, textile designer

“There’s a health farm called Rancho La Puerta in the mountains of Baja California. I go with my sister and we sleep in casitas, get up early and go for long walks up the mountain, eat fabulous organic food, take yoga and Pilates classes and read by the pool. In the evenings there are fascinating lectures by, say, a doctor or an author or an amazing scientist. I always meet such interesting people there”. rancholapuerta.com

Pilar Ordovas, gallerist

“I went to the Engadin Valley in the eastern Swiss Alps to visit the sculpture park of artist Not Vital. I arrived by train from Zurich and couldn’t take my eyes away from the mountainous scenery – it’s rugged, remote and spectacularly beautiful. This place is like an amusement park for grown-ups – one that includes sculptures hanging from trees and a Corten-steel platform that juts out from the mountainside. I had to overcome my fear of heights very quickly. I stayed at Hotel GuardaVal in Scuol, which has an incredible gourmet restaurant with breathtaking views to match.” guardaval-scuol.ch. notvital.com

Claud Cecil Gurney, founder of de Gournay

“An unforgettable place I’ve travelled to is Wuyishan in Fujian Province, China. It has beautiful tea terraces on misty mountains that have been there for thousands of years. There are bamboo forests and the green on green everywhere is so beautiful.”

Paul de Zwart, founder of craft furniture brand Another Country

“Morocco’s Atlas Mountains dominate the landscape. They have shaped the country as much as the Ottomans and Islam. We walked in the Ourika Valley and discovered an amazing carpet warehouse, La Source de Tapis, on the side of the road.”

Lanserhof Clinic, Lans

Lauren Gurvich King, CEO of Lauren Gurvich Lifestyle

“I recommend the Lanserhof Clinic in Lans, Austria. Having never been to a full-detox medical clinic, I didn’t realise what I was in for, but after nine days of fasting, unusual treatments and the most beautiful scenery in the Tyrolean mountains, I was hooked. I came back better, stronger, healthier and clearer.” lanserhof.com

Rodman Primack, Design Miami ambassador

“I love Big Sur, on California’s central coast. I love how the mountains meet the Pacific Ocean, the dryness of the hills, the towering oak trees and the magical light found in this part of the world. The Post Ranch Inn is an amazing, luxurious place to stay: secluded, sleek rooms are perched on the side of a cliff and offer expansive views of the ocean.” postranchinn.com

Patrick Perrin, founder of PAD art and design fair

“The best souvenir I’ve brought home is the psychological feeling of having spent two weeks walking in the mountains. I’ve been shooting and hunting all over the world – I like to walk, climb and be alone, but I also meet people on these trips that I would never normally meet in Paris, London or Lisbon. It is incredibly refreshing.”