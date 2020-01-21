FT subscribers can click here to receive FirstFT every day by email.

The US Senate on Tuesday opened the third impeachment trial of an American president since the founding of the republic.

In an apparent concession to Democrats, the resolution introduced at the start of the trial differed from the resolution Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell unveiled on Monday, which included rules that sparked outrage among Democrats.



The adjusted resolution allocates three days for the 24 hours of opening arguments by each side, as opposed to the original two days. Democrats had argued that a two-day timeframe would result in proceedings continuing into the early hours of the morning when many Americans would be asleep. In another concession, the adjusted resolution also said the record that the House compiled in investigating President Donald Trump would be admitted as evidence.

Don’t miss our guide to the key facts and players surrounding the trial. While Mr Trump’s acquittal seems inevitable, process still matters, our editorial board writes.



As his impeachment trial began, Mr Trump was at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Mr Trump assailed environmental “alarmists” and economic “pessimists”, using his speech to strike a defiant tone at an event dominated by concerns about climate change and an economic slowdown.

A Davos gender gap persists: there will be more North Americans than women in attendance despite six years of incremental improvement. Here’s Wednesday’s full agenda.

Further Davos reading:

In the news

China battles spread of virus China’s National Health Commission confirmed on Monday the first cases of human-to-human transition of the previously unknown Sars-like coronavirus, which has killed at least six people. The first case of the disease in the US was discovered on Tuesday in Washington state. (FT, New York Times)

As scientists race to protect humanity from future pandemics, could a “universal flu vaccine” provide protection? Read more in our Special Report: How will we stay safe in 2050?

Travelers pass through a health screening checkpoint at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport © Emily Wang/AP

Top Hong Kong official backs security law Chief secretary Matthew Cheung said Hong Kong has a “great responsibility” to implement a controversial national security law demanded by Beijing in comments that risk inflaming anti-government unrest in the Asian financial hub. Beijing’s new Hong Kong envoy Luo Huining made a similar call the previous day. (FT, South China Morning Post)

Huawei executive's extradition hearings beginMeng Wanzhou, daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, reported to a Vancouver court on Monday for the first part of her extradition hearing, which will focus on the issue of “double criminality” — the requirement for extradition that the offence she is accused of is a crime in Canada and the US. (FT)

EY addresses discrimination claims The firm is sending staff to workshops on “belonging” after a string of complaints about discrimination and inappropriate behaviour at the accountancy group’s deals unit. We previously revealed allegations of misconduct, including a senior transgender employee who left citing discrimination. (FT)

Phillips drops out of Labour party leadership race Jess Phillips has dropped out of the race to become the leader of the UK’s opposition Labour party, leaving just four MPs vying to succeed Jeremy Corbyn. Ms Phillips said she had given up after concluding she was not the right person to unite the Labour movement. (FT)

France and Britain split on US digital tax The UK and US were on a collision course over digital tax after Washington threatened retaliatory tariffs if the British government did not back down on plans to impose the levy from April. Meanwhile, the US and France reached a “ceasefire” in a spat over digital taxes. (FT)

Uber sheds India business Uber agreed on Tuesday to sell its food delivery business in India to Alibaba-backed Zomato in exchange for a 9.99 stake in the Indian start-up, its latest retreat from a lossmaking business. (FT)

Search for Himalayan hikers called off The search for seven hikers in the Himalayas was called off on Monday owing to dangerous conditions following last week’s avalanche near the world’s 10th-highest peak. About 200 people have already been rescued, officials said. (Washington Post)

The day ahead

Former Scottish first minister in court A procedural hearing for Alex Salmond, the former SNP leader who has been accused of 14 sexual and indecent assault charges, will take place on Wednesday. Mr Salmond has denied all charges. (iNews)



Johnson & Johnson earnings The company reports on Wednesday when sales of cancer drugs are set to boost profits. Investors will also look for updates on the legal challenges it faces, including baby powder and the antipsychotic drug Risperdal. (FT)

What else we’re reading

Why US-China trade truce is partial and defective The “phase one” US-China trade deal is largely about opening up China, writes Martin Wolf. But the deal also seeks to manage trade, which is sure to reinforce the role of the Chinese state. In other areas, the aim clearly is economic decoupling from China. Coupling? Managing? Decoupling? This disarray reflects continuing US confusion. (FT)

Suspicions in Silicon Valley Chinese engineers in the US are questioning their place in the country, their fears compounded by high-profile cases of alleged Chinese IP theft and increasing antagonism between Washington and Beijing. The darkening climate has rattled Chinese companies, investors and — most of all — employees. (FT)

Saudi women step out A strict interpretation of Islam and traditional social norms have for decades kept Saudi women cloistered in domesticity. But restrictions on public conduct, education and foreign travel have gradually been chipped away, and Saudi women have embraced new-found freedoms in the kingdom’s workforce. (FT)

Converting to China scepticism China’s transformation has been a source of astonishment for chief foreign affairs columnist Gideon Rachman, who first visited China in the early 1990s. But Gideon writes that the personality cult around Xi Jinping is proving damaging at home and abroad. Amid months of protests in Hong Kong, Beijing is boosting nearby Shenzhen. Here’s how the rival cities compare. (FT)

No can do “I quit!” It’s hard to think of a phrase more exciting, or more complicated. In this collection of essays, 21 people weigh in on walking away from something in their lives: a job, friendships, sex, even quitting itself. Their stories reveal that very few people quit without good reason. (NYT)



The threat of solar storms The new Sky drama Cobra tells the story of a fictional crisis in which a massive solar storm frazzles Britain’s electric infrastructure. But according to national resilience experts, this scenario is entirely plausible. It may indeed be time to start worrying about the chances of a solar storm ejecting plasma from the sun. (FT)

Trouble from older staff Age discrimination is illegal in the EU, but unlike racial or gender discrimination, it is allowed if it can be “objectively and reasonably justified” — mandatory retirement ages abound. Yet many employees whose companies want them gone would prefer to stay. Meanwhile, a new study pointed to the age of 47.2 as peak middle age misery. (FT, Bloomberg)

Tech Scroll Asia

China Mobile’s vice-president and CFO, Dong Xin, has set a big target for acquiring 5G customers that underlines China’s broader ambition to lead the world in 5G. More in Tech Scroll Asia, your guide to the billions made and lost in Asia tech.

Podcast of the day

FT News in Focus: The multilateralist Shortly before his departure as FT editor, Lionel Barber conducted a rare interview with Angela Merkel. In conversation with Marc Filippino, Mr Barber offers his thoughts on Ms Merkel’s battle to keep the flag of multilateralism flying. (FT)