Police make more arrests after London Bridge attack

Police made further arrests on Sunday as Isis claimed responsibility for Saturday’s terrorist attack which left seven dead and several dozen injured, the third attack in the UK in three months.

Police say they know the identities of the assailants, who on Saturday used a rented van to mow down pedestrians on London Bridge before attacking people with knives in the adjacent Borough Market, home to dozens of bars and restaurants.

Cressida Dick, commissioner of the Metropolitan Police said: “We do believe we know who they are. We’ve made a number of arrests. We’re trying to find out whether anybody was helping them and to understand the background to this attack.”

Police said they had entered two properties overnight in east London — one in Newham and another in Barking — and made a number of arrests

Earlier on Sunday police detained seven women and five men at separate addresses in Barking. One man was subsequently released without charge.

Isis on Sunday night claimed responsibility for the attack, but it has previously done so for atrocities found to be unconnected to the militant group.

Ms Dick said the latest terror attack had highlighted the need to “change and improve” the counter terrorist effort in the face of what she called “low tech” attacks against easily accessible targets.

She said throughout her lifetime the terrorist threat had “changed and morphed” adding police “need to step up a gear and look at what we now need to do differently in face of what does appear to be a changing threat”.

Ariana Grande performing at the One Love Manchester benefit concert on Sunday evening for the victims of the Manchester Arena attack © PA

She added: “I certainly hope this is not the new normal but we are dealing with a large number of people who appear set on violent extremism and who would want to attack us and we must step up to deal with that.”

Theresa May, the prime minister, will chair a meeting of the emergency Cobra committee, which includes senior government ministers and intelligence officials, on Monday morning.

In a statement on Sunday she outlined areas for potential action, covering tougher penalties for extremists, stronger counter-terrorism laws and increased pressure on tech companies to crack down on “safe spaces” online used by jihadi plotters.

The prime minister said Britain’s general election would take place as planned on Thursday but voting will take place under the pall of the latest atrocity, this time aimed at people enjoying an evening out.

The first victim of Saturday’s attack was named as Chrissy Archibald, a Canadian who had moved to Europe to be with her fiancé. In a statement released to CBC, the Canadian broadcaster, her family said they were mourning her and urged people to volunteer at homeless centres as a tribute to her.

The latest terrorist incident comes less than a fortnight after Salman Abedi, a suicide bomber, killed himself and 22 others in an explosion after a pop concert at Manchester Arena. On Sunday evening Ariana Grande, who had been appearing at the concert, performed with other stars at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground in the One Love Manchester concert, held to honour the victims of the Manchester attack.

In March Khalid Masood drove a car into pedestrians on nearby Westminster Bridge, alongside the Houses of Parliament, injuring more than 50 people, four of them fatally, before killing a police officer.

Mrs May’s response to the London Bridge attack marked a sharp change in rhetoric, as she spoke of defeating the country’s “enemies” and saying that recent attacks were “bound together by the single evil ideology of Islamist extremism”.

She admitted the threat would “not be defeated by the maintenance of a permanent defensive counter-terrorism operation” and that tech companies should now shoulder their responsibilities to end the “safe space” for terrorists online.