EU hands Britain end-of-September deadline to withdraw internal market bill

Brussels has threatened legal action over the UK Brexit treaty breach, and Citigroup will become the first big Wall Street Bank to be run by a female chief executive after appointing Jane Fraser as Mike Corbat’s successor. Plus, the FT’s Tokyo Bureau chief, Robin Harding, will give us a glimpse of what Japan might look like under prime ministerial frontrunner Yoshihide Suga. 


Citi becomes first big Wall Street bank to be run by female CEO

https://www.ft.com/content/029264f1-f9a6-44c4-aa3e-86c7d50e3b55


Suganomics’ from A to Z: policies of Japan’s PM frontrunner

https://www.ft.com/content/4741f081-cc97-4a46-bdcf-50cdb6336808


Russian hackers are targeting both US parties, Microsoft says

https://www.ft.com/content/29476d87-0eab-4d2b-b3a6-58e3536807ef


