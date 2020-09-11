EU hands Britain end-of-September deadline to withdraw internal market bill
Brussels has threatened legal action over the UK Brexit treaty breach, and Citigroup will become the first big Wall Street Bank to be run by a female chief executive after appointing Jane Fraser as Mike Corbat’s successor. Plus, the FT’s Tokyo Bureau chief, Robin Harding, will give us a glimpse of what Japan might look like under prime ministerial frontrunner Yoshihide Suga.
Citi becomes first big Wall Street bank to be run by female CEO
https://www.ft.com/content/029264f1-f9a6-44c4-aa3e-86c7d50e3b55
Suganomics’ from A to Z: policies of Japan’s PM frontrunner
https://www.ft.com/content/4741f081-cc97-4a46-bdcf-50cdb6336808
Russian hackers are targeting both US parties, Microsoft says
https://www.ft.com/content/29476d87-0eab-4d2b-b3a6-58e3536807ef
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published