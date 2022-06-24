The Conservatives lost two crucial by-elections this week in Yorkshire and Devon, putting UK prime minister Boris Johnson’s leadership under scrutiny. Host Sebastian Payne, the FT’s Whitehall editor, discusses these results — and the resignation of Tory party chair Oliver Dowden — with political editor George Parker and UK chief political commentator Robert Shrimsley. Sebastian is also joined by economics correspondent Delphine Strauss and transport correspondent Philip Georgiadis to talk about the UK rail strikes and what deals ministers might make on public sector pay.

Want more?

For the latest from the FT on UK politics:

https://www.ft.com/world/uk/politics

Follow @SebastianEPayne @GeorgeWParker and @RobertShrimsley

Clips: BBC / Sky News

Presented by Sebastian Payne. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Philippa Goodrich. The sound engineers are Breen Turner and Jan Sigsworth.

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.