Hedge funds have cut their bets on a rising US stock market to the lowest level in at least a decade and pivoted to Europe, a top US banking regulator has announced tougher capital rules for a broader range of lenders, and Dutch PM Mark Rutte is quitting politics after the collapse of his coalition. Plus, the FT’s Henry Foy explains why Nato is torn over whether to admit Ukraine.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Hedge funds slash bets on US after rally and pivot to Europe

Top US bank watchdog outlines tougher rules for larger lenders

Nato’s dilemma: what to do about Ukraine’s bid to join?

Erdoğan links Sweden’s Nato bid with Turkey’s EU accession

Dutch PM Mark Rutte to quit politics after collapse of coalition

Correction: In the July 10 episode of the FT News Briefing we mistakenly described the UK Chancellor’s annual speech as the Madison speech. It is the Mansion House speech. We regret the error.

