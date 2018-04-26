What do you do if you’ve just reached a £1.4bn settlement with US authorities for allegedly mis-selling mortgage-backed securities? Well, if you’re Barclays, you go out and buy another £5.3bn of mortgages, package them up as securities, and then sell them on to investors.

In reality, Barclays has simply led a consortium of bidders for certain UK government-held mortgage assets, which have nothing whatever to do with the US MBS scandal. But the fact it beat some of the world’s biggest investment banks to this MBS mandate, in a deal announced on the same day as stronger quarterly results, suggests, if not a swagger, then at least a move back on to the front foot.

And that could make a difference if it ends up in a stand-off with activist investor Edward Bramson.

Mr Bramson, who this week increased his stake in Barclays to 5.4 per cent, wants the group to step back from certain investment banking operations, according to one investor who has met him. But, on Thursday, Barclays’ first-quarter results provided further signs of surer-footed performance. Pre-tax profit at its corporate and investment bank was up 48 per cent year on year, as markets revenue rose 21 per cent in dollar terms, and banking revenue by 6 per cent — offsetting weaker corporate banking performance.

Part of that improvement was due to a return of market volatility, which led to higher trading volumes for all banks and is now abating — although Barclays specifically made strides in its rates business, and in its risk management of equity derivatives.

Part of it was also due to writing back impairment provisions — although this was also a reflection of treading more carefully with respect to underwriting.

But, even allowing for these helpful factors, chief executive Jes Staley’s positive stance on investment banking seems to be paying off. Strip out a 12 per cent dollar depreciation headwind, and Barclays’ numbers suggest it took market share from some of its five larger rivals.

Its sharply contrasting performance with that of Deutsche Bank would appear to justify its contrasting strategy, too. On Thursday, Deutsche announced a staggering 74 per cent fall in its investment bank’s quarterly pre-tax income, and a scaling back of activity to limit its group revenue contribution to 50 per cent. Barclays said its investment bank demonstrated “the benefits of diversification”.

However, shareholders in both banks clearly still put a value on investment bank profit: Deutsche’s shares fell 3.5 per cent in early trading; Barclays’ rose 1 per cent. Analysts noted that Barclays’ share price of late has reflected the presence of activist Mr Bramson, but still saw more upside from the incumbent management’s own actions.

Mr Bramson’s stake — and his record in shaking up F&C Asset Management, and Electra Private Equity — give him a foot in the door. However, Mr Staley — barring any other regulatory slip-ups — is now wearing the size 12s.

Weir: a watershed on pay

“What do we want???”

“An end to excessive pay!!!”

“When do we want it???”

“Er, perhaps in the fullness of time, when it’s possible to move from a long-term incentive plan to a purely restricted share scheme, rather than some kind of hybrid . . .”

As executive pay protests go, the decision by Weir Group shareholders not to back the engineer’s first attempt at remuneration reform, in 2016, was somewhat baffling. That year, even Tory leadership candidate Theresa May was criticising certain companies for “what they pay their bosses”. It made the Weir investors seem as halfhearted as the picketing priests on TV sitcom Father Ted: “Down with this sort of thing” . . . “Careful now”.

So, on Thursday, it was rather more heartening to see 92 per cent of Weir’s investors — rather than the 28 per cent from last time — supporting its new policy for making pay more transparent, and proportionate. Weir’s new remuneration policy scraps LTIPs in favour of restricted shares, which delay paydays for up to seven years. Under these restricted share arrangements, executives give up the possibility of big payouts for smaller sums that are more guaranteed, but can be reduced or withheld.

Weir’s aim is to address growing concerns that LTIPs are too complicated for investors to understand, and based on criteria that can be changed solely for the benefit of management.

As such, Thursday’s vote may prove a landmark decision, and encourage other companies to adopt similar reform. It was backed by Norway’s sovereign wealth fund which owns 1.4 per cent of the world’s shares.

Persimmon investors — who on Wednesday registered a 49 per cent protest vote against a 2012 LTIP that triggered a £110m payout for their chief executive — may wish they could go back in time to change it. Perhaps they should organise a protest, demanding retrospective action:

“What do we want???”

“A time machine!!!”

“When do we want it???”

“Er, thinking about it, that doesn’t really matter . . . “

matthew.vincent@ft.com