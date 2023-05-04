The US Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point, Russia accused Ukraine of attempting to assassinate President Vladimir Putin in a late-night drone attack on the Kremlin, and local elections in the UK are a major test for the largest two parties as they prepare for a general election next year.

Fed implements quarter-point rate rise and signals potential pause

Russia accuses Ukraine of attempting to assassinate Vladimir Putin

Sunak and Starmer go head to head in battle for local council seats

