The gig economy is wobbling. Companies have long relied on contractors and temporary workers to cut their costs: it minimises their spending on benefits and payments into government safety nets. But judges and regulators in France, the UK and New Jersey have rejected claims that such workers are really “self-employed” and California last year passed a groundbreaking law to provide them with more protection.

Now the coronavirus outbreak has moved the issue to the top of the agenda — and not in a good way. A national quarantine in Italy and requests for employees to work at home elsewhere have highlighted the plight of those who cannot do so. Customers worry that ride-hailing drivers, food delivery workers and IT support staff who lack paid sick leave will inadvertently spread the disease. Companies say their co-workers are raising concerns.

This is not a small problem. In the US alone, Deutsche Bank analysts estimate that 15m Americans are in alternative work arrangements, including independent contractors, gig economy jobs and temporary contracts.

And the burden of this outbreak is not evenly spread. Younger and less-educated workers are far more likely to be hurt by quarantines. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, one-third of US workers aged 25 to 65 say they can do their jobs at home, but only 7 per cent of those aged 15 to 24. And half of all college-educated workers say they can work remotely, but only 13 per cent of those with high school diplomas.

Smart companies are tackling this issue with promises to look after their most vulnerable workers. Microsoft led the way by announcing that the contract employees who staff its cafés, drive its shuttle buses and otherwise support its campuses around the world would receive full pay even though the need for their services has dropped due to extensive home working. In the UK, the delivery business Hermes says it is setting up a £1m fund to compensate its 15,000 self-employed couriers if they must self-isolate because of Covid-19.

Both companies have form in this area. In 2015, Microsoft began insisting that its vendors provide contract employees with at least 15 days of paid holiday and sick leave. And Hermes last year awarded its couriers union recognition and began offering the option of a new type of contract that includes paid holidays and minimum hourly rates.

This time, Microsoft’s humane moves were quickly matched by Google, Facebook and Twitter. And some of the biggest ride-hailing and delivery groups — including Uber, Lyft and DoorDash — are discussing working together to set up a broader compensation fund for their drivers and couriers. JPMorgan Chase said it plans to pay the thousands of contract workers who work in their offices if they are affected by work-at-home or quarantine policies.

It is not surprising that tech and logistics companies acted first, says Anna Triponel, a business and human rights expert. “Where business models are built on extensive outsourcing, companies are increasingly realising that people they rely on — but who are less visible — need to be protected too,” she says.

These particular companies also could be facing a potential public relations disaster in the making. A New York Uber driver has already tested positive for the virus, so the sector must act quickly to head off a loss of customer confidence. And stingy behaviour could backfire badly at a time when tech contract workers are trying to unionise and Uber, Lyft and DoorDash are backing a $90m campaign to thwart the new gig worker law with a ballot initiative in November.

The key question is whether corporate generosity around the outbreak is a one-off event or the start of something bigger. Torsten Bell, of the UK’s Resolution Foundation, argues that a very slow shift toward better treatment of gig workers is under way as companies “taste test” what is socially acceptable.

It is time for all those companies that have been talking about stakeholder capitalism and the need to serve employees along with investors to raise their game — and not just with one-off emergency help. Microsoft says it is trying to lead the way to more permanent change. “I hope this has broader implications. In moments of crisis, we take steps that define who we are,” says Brad Smith, its president.

But many companies whose workers are being hit by this crisis will struggle to follow his lead because their revenues are affected as well. We need a level playing field, set by governments and funded by all of society, not just a few right-minded businesses. It is in all of our interests.

brooke.masters@ft.com



Follow Brooke Masters with myFT and on Twitter