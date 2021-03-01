Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to announce the UK’s budget on Monday and it includes a £5bn “restart” grant scheme, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen warns that Europe could face an “era of pandemics,” and Japanese officials are preparing revisions to the country’s corporate governance code in an effort to change an inward looking corporate culture. Plus, the FT’s Patrick McGee explains how Lucid Motors will challenge Tesla in the electric vehicle market.
