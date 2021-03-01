Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to announce the UK’s budget on Monday and it includes a £5bn “restart” grant scheme, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen warns that Europe could face an “era of pandemics,” and Japanese officials are preparing revisions to the country’s corporate governance code in an effort to change an inward looking corporate culture. Plus, the FT’s Patrick McGee explains how Lucid Motors will challenge Tesla in the electric vehicle market.





Sunak to give £5bn boost to Covid-hit companies in Budget

https://www.ft.com/content/9c6e7088-5577-4b17-adc1-502bffd33a76





Europe must prepare for ‘era of pandemics’, von der Leyen says

https://www.ft.com/content/fba558ff-94a5-4c6c-b848-c8fd91b13c16?





Japan prepares to shake up corporate code

https://www.ft.com/content/a8de1297-52b1-4ee7-aa24-b4e966790dba





Lucid takes on Tesla as electric vehicle competition hots up

https://www.ft.com/content/8e01e59e-5b89-46c2-a798-6945fa2f255d

