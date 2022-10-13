Aylin Bayhan

Serengeti steel Aitkin glasses, £215

Meta Campania Collective wool Bill workwear jacket, €980

Serapian leather-trimmed coated-canvas tote, £750, mrporter.com

Canali cotton twill trousers, £295

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Level WiFi speaker, £1,449

Hunter vegan shearling bucket hat, £55

Nike suede Air Pegasus ’83 sneakers, £76.46, ftshp.co.uk

Hennessy XO cognac, £160

Tod’s canvas and leather trench coat, £3,300

Brioni Intense, £110 for 100ml EDP, fenwick.co.uk

Montblanc Mb 01 headphones, £520

The inspiration: Paul Newman in 1957
© Dennis Stock/Magnum Photos

Mejuri onyx beaded bracelet, £88

7 For All Mankind jeans, £200, harrods.com

Lindberg tortoiseshell-frame glasses, £495, farfetch.com

Baume & Mercier steel and leather Classima watch, £1,000, mrporter.com

Louis Vuitton lounge chair by Marcel Wanders, £27,800

SMR Days cotton-mix jacket, £300, mrporter.com

Tiffany 1837 sterling-silver and brass Makers cocktail shaker, £2,075

Birkenstock oiled leather Arizona sandals, £100

Roche Bobois stained-ash Shark end table, from £1,610

Dolce & Gabbana linen cargo shorts, £475

Astley Clarke gold-vermeil and enamel bracelet, £125

