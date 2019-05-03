Twelve months after the start of Fit Hacks, we have a winner. Laura Noonan crushed her personal best and achieved her goal of breaking 4 hours 30 minutes in the 2019 London Marathon. Patrick McGee failed to meet his target of breaking the 3 hour barrier — by a long shot — but feels he has a decent excuse.

Laura:

Few things have ever looked more beautiful to me than the 30km marker at last week’s London Marathon, as I cruised past it in under three hours.

My marathons have always been more mental battles than physical ones; by the second half I’ve usually capitulated to my “this is too hard” demons and slowed to a walk, then given myself a good talking to before gearing up to a run again, then trundling along for a bit before repeating the same thing all over again. Many many torturous times, all the while feeling like a failure at running/life in general.

But on Sunday I got to the 30km (18.6 mile) mark still holding on to the kind of pace I wouldn’t be unhappy with in a 10km race, and with that came a simple revelation I’ve never had during a marathon before: “I got this.”

At 4:22, Sunday’s marathon was the fastest I’ve ever run by a good 23 minutes. There were a few walking breaks and dark moments, and the spring in my step the next day suggested I could have pushed myself harder.

I hurt less than after my 5:14 Istanbul marathon in 2014, when the basement toilets at our post-marathon dinner nearly finished me off. I hurt far, far less than after my first ever half — Ireland’s Connemarathon — when I lay on my bed desperately thirsty wondering how I would ever manage to move enough to get a drink (I was in a hotel, the minibar was at the end of the bed).

Laura Noonan's London Marathon time of 4:22 was the fastest she'd run by 23 minutes © Harry Mitchell/FT

But still, even though I maybe left something in the tank, it felt like an awesome end to a year-long challenge that raised more than €9,000 for autism charities, even after a post-race text from my sister confirmed my final time was not the 4:18 on my traitorous Apple Watch.

So what made the difference this time?

Despite my best intentions, I did not stick to a structured training regime. I didn’t massively change my nutrition, beyond increasing water and decreasing caffeine. I did go to my expensive gym a lot, and I think the super competitive game-based spinning classes definitely helped my fitness. I kept using fitness app Aaptiv to encourage me to do more intensive solo workouts. I found a few New York running groups that were just the right balance of ambitious but not intimidating (and a really great coach Karli Alvino at one, who I hope will drag me to a sub four-hour marathon). I slavishly stuck to my Apple watch activity goals most days. And I really, really wanted to stick it to Patrick. Thanks for reading.

Patrick:

The best part of the London Marathon is the crowds. “You run better than the government!” was my favourite sign — seen many, many times, along with: “If Theresa May can last this long, so can you!”

When I look back at the race, it will be the smiles from such moments that I will remember, not my quads seizing up at mile 20, my calves at mile 22, or both at mile 24. Those were painful enough for me to stop and give a round of punches to my legs, but I’ll soon forget them just like every other race I have done. In fact, I have it on good authority that marathons are a bit like giving birth: if you could remember the pain of the experience, you would never voluntarily do it again. But we forget the temporary stuff and just remember the triumphant, celebratory conclusion.

Patrick (in yellow) tries to keep up with a nun © Harry Mitchell/FT

My final time was 3 hours 41 minutes. That is a far cry from my three-hour goal or the 3:19 I ran in Toronto last October. But nothing went wrong on race day. By the time you get to the starting line, your time is basically determined, give or take a few minutes. I had come nowhere close to my 50-miles-a-week goal, so I knew I wouldn’t be shattering any personal bests last Sunday. From the first steps I was determined just to enjoy the race and worry about my pace some other day.

Only one person was really satisfied with my marathon time last Sunday: my wife. As we devoured guilty-pleasure naan bread and curry a day after the race, she told me: “You could have run the marathon in under 3 hours if you trained six evenings a week for three months, but you didn’t. You spent those evenings with me and your daughter. So even though I know you feel like you failed your readers, I know you chose to sacrifice it so you wouldn’t fail us.”