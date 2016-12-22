From childbirth to cyber attacks: best of FT special reports 2016
Our editors pick their favourite articles, videos and graphics of the year
From rare watches to rare diseases, from new technology to new novelists, FT special reports take an in-depth look at a variety of industries and countries every year. This year our reporters have climbed wind turbines, travelled China’s new Silk Road and scoured the globe from Mauritania to Germany and Chicago to Kazakhstan. This is our editors’ list of highlights from this year, the stories and images that caught our eye, moved us and surprised us.
Tell us in the comments section below if you agree with our selection and whether there is anything else we should have included.
* * *
Most moving
Funniest
London’s five stages of baffled Brexit grief
Most intrepid
Cuba, unlikely home to Rolex’s longest-standing repairman
Most beautiful photography
Most read
Digitally weary users switch to ‘dumb’ phones
Most ingenious illustration
Best political interview
Sadiq Khan on London after Brexit: ‘Open is what we are’
Best economics interview
The statistician who doubled Nigeria’s economy overnight
Most quirky interview
Hong Kong lesbian who shunned $65m man tops our LGBT ranking
Best animated illustration
Combustion engine era goes up in smoke as tech revolution shapes tomorrow’s cars
Best interactive
Map: Key projects on the New Silk Road
Most surprising
El Salvador’s anti-abortion laws: ‘an aggressive, punitive attack on women’
Best animated video
Most remote
Chad’s fertility rate is rising to dangerous levels
Best comment
Seven ways technology has changed us