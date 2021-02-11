AstraZeneca cautioned of a tough year ahead as the pandemic disrupts prescription sales, with the drugmaker also planning for higher spending.

Underlying profit this year will be $4.75 a share to $5 a share in 2021, just below the $5.03 analysts had estimated, even though total revenue was predicted to rise faster than hoped at a low-teens percentage. The company’s guidance excludes AstraZeneca’s $39bn takeover of US peer Alexion Pharmaceuticals which is due to close in the third quarter.

For the fourth quarter AstraZeneca reported product sales of $7bn, up 12 per cent year on year, which beat the consensus forecast. Core earnings per share for the quarter came in at $1.07, in line with expectations.

Royal Mail raised guidance for its full year ending March after reporting an unprecedented surge in holiday season demand. The company said revenue increased by 13.5 per cent to £8.2bn for the nine months ending December, with fiscal third-quarter revenue growth of 20 per cent. Full-year revenues are now expected to be significantly above the top end of a previous target range of £380m to £580m and adjusted operating profit will be well in excess of £500m, which compares with a consensus of £403m.

Platinum Equity Advisors said it does not intend to submit a revised proposal and it will not make a firm offer for pub operator Marston’s, which on February 1 had rejected a 105p a share bid from the private equity group.

RELX, the publishing and data group, posted a 19 per cent fall in full year net profit to £1.2bn after Covid-19 disrupted its events business. The owner of Elsevier academic journals and the LexisNexis legal database said it expected to “deliver another year of underlying revenue and adjusted operating profit growth in 2021, similar to pre-Covid trends.” It proposed a 3 per cent increase in its full-year dividend to 47p.

Royal Dutch Shell said ahead of a strategy day that it will accelerate “its transformation into a provider of net-zero emissions energy products and services”. The company retained a target of becoming net-zero emissions business by 2050, saying that its emissions peaked in 2018, while setting new milestones to reduce its net intensity by between 6 per cent and 8 per cent versus 2016 levels by 2023, and by 20 per cent by 2030.

Coca-Cola HBC, the FTSE 100 listed Coke bottler, said like-for-like volumes fell 4.6 per cent last year on the shutdown of hospitality and catering industries, offset by increased at-home consumption. Net profit fell 14.9 per cent to €414.9m, impacted by a higher effective tax rate and a small increase in financing costs, the company said. Management proposed a dividend of €0.64, a 3.2 per cent increase compared to last year.

Polypipe said it had raised £96.3m with an overnight share placing priced at 515p a share, a penny premium on Wednesday’s closing price. The pipe maker had revealed late on Wednesday that it was buying ADEY, a provider of magnetic filters and chemicals, from private equity firm LDC and other shareholders for £210m in cash.

Commerzbank has suspended its dividend for the next two years as Germany's second largest listed lender announced its highest net loss in more than a decade. The Frankfurt-based group reported a net loss for 2020 of €2.9bn, the highest since the depths of the financial crisis when it required a bailout from the German government. Chief executive Manfred Knof last month vowed to axe one in three of the bank’s jobs in Germany over the next three years and close one in two German branches.

Microsoft approached Pinterest in recent months about a potential deal to acquire the $51bn social media company popular with hobbyists posting home decor, food and wedding collages, people briefed on the matter said. However, the talks are no longer active said people briefed. Microsoft has looked to online communities as a way to bring large-scale applications to its Azure cloud platform and last year tried to buy the US operations of TikTok.

Bumble, the online dating business, raised $2.2bn from investors on Wall Street in an IPO that values the company at $8bn. In a sign of the hot demand for emerging tech companies, Bumble increased the number of shares it sold on Wednesday while also surpassing its expected price range of $37 to $39. The listing will be a milestone for founder Whitney Wolfe Herd, who has battled competitors while championing a policy that requires women to “make the first move” on the app.

Lombard Is it business as usual for the homebuilders? Given the UK’s proclivity for propping up the housing market through policy, betting against housebuilders still a thesis built on shaky foundations — even in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Carson Block One factor that made the GameStop squeeze so profound was passive ownership. The distortion of prices caused by the growth of passive has only recently been fully understood.

