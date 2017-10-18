This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Stability trumps growth for the Chinese Communist party. President Xi Jinping will be conscious of that as he promotes corporate reform at the party congress that began this week. He wants China’s sprawling state-owned enterprises to produce more, pollute less and cut debts. But he can only go at a pace ordinary Chinese will tolerate. Foreign investors can expect to share the pain.

Nothing new there. Historically, business has kicked bad debt down the road by quietly short-changing Chinese savers and recruiting overseas investors. Chinese banks, for example, have tended to build capital by underpaying for deposits and selling equity abroad. Bank of China, one of the country’s Big Four SOE banks, raised $11.2bn in its 2006 IPO, added $7bn four years later and raised another $6.5bn in 2014.

A funding boom also suggests plenty more money is available. Private equity and venture capital in China has seen fundraising jump 49 per cent to $73bn in 2016, according to PwC. The increase was partly due to growth in renminbi investment, as outflows faced tougher restrictions. Inbound investments were also brisk. The value of China-linked deals closed last year accounted for three-quarters of the global total.

For SOEs, gearing is about 65 per cent. The government’s strong influence on bank lending makes debt reduction easier. A spending splurge means SOE assets have ballooned to 1.8 times GDP — from a ratio of 1.3 in 2008, according to analysts at SocGen. While their share of Chinese employment has fallen, a post at an SOE has traditionally been an “iron rice bowl” — a job for life. SOEs will limit efficiency rather than impose big redundancies. The implications for investors are clear. Returns on equity are at their direst — 3.5 per cent — at companies controlled by local government. That is one-third what the average mainland-listed private business achieves.

SOE debts will decline at a glacial pace. Mr Xi’s One Belt One Road infrastructural initiative will probably add to the friction. But China’s ability to spread losses means debt crisis alarmists will go on being wrong. Instead, returns from SEOs will probably under shoot output growth. Investors should realise their money goes only to fill the iron rice bowl.

