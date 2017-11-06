Broadcom/Qualcomm: hosed

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Fireman Tan is trying to rescue Qualcomm shareholders from a burning building. They are acting like they do not want to be saved.

Certainly, a whiff of smoke is coming from the house of Qualcomm. It is the only big chip stock to fall this year. It is fighting Apple, its biggest customer. And it is struggling to close its $39bn purchase of rival NXP.

Broadcom, led by Hock Tan, is offering $70 a share for Qualcomm, including a 30 per cent premium. That bid stands whether NXP is acquired or not. And it is surely a first shot. Yet rather than leapfrog that price in anticipation of more to come, Qualcomm’s shares opened below $65 on Monday. Investors are unpersuaded that a deal will happen. Why?

First, Qualcomm can put out the fires by itself. On Apple, Qualcomm could just agree a smaller cut of iPhone sales; it can afford to shave near-30 per cent operating margins. Broadcom suggests its superior relationship with Apple will speed a resolution. Perhaps. But Apple is not known for warm, fuzzy feelings towards suppliers.

On NXP, shareholders are holding out for a bigger price. Qualcomm may get away with not paying it and even a face-saving bump would be worth it for the earnings enhancement.

Second, Broadcom’s fire engine is likely to hit a jam. It was smart of Mr Tan to cosy up to President Donald Trump last week but that does not rule out an antitrust review. Encouragingly, there is little overlap in the companies. But rivals will cry foul.

Third, Mr Tan’s debt ladder looks wobbly. Assume banks put up $113bn of debt — $88bn representing the cash component of the deal and $25bn for net debt carried by Qualcomm after it buys NXP. That is a giant sum and a high multiple at almost five times combined earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

It is perfectly reasonable to expect a quick pay-down. It is less logical to expect more cash in any higher bid. If Broadcom can reach $80 per share — which would be much harder for Qualcomm to turn down — it is likely to contain a bigger stock component. That is if Fireman Tan is willing to swing his axe that far.

