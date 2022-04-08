Bailey’s Parade: Photographs by David Bailey

Mick Jagger as photographed by David Bailey in 1964 (POA) © David Bailey. Courtesy of Sotheby’s and Imitate Modern

A compilation of three key bodies of work, Bailey’s Parade covers the illustrious photographer’s 60-year career in 30 pieces. It will include some of his most acclaimed images from the 1960s, including “pin-up” portraits of Mick Jagger, Jean Shrimpton and Andy Warhol, as well as a series of colour still-lifes from the late 2000s, and his most recent overpainted photographs. Until 22 April; sothebys.com

Bonhams’ first Goodwood sale of 2022

The late Duke of Edinburgh’s 1956 Albatross MkIII Super Sports Runabout speedboat is expected to reach £20,000–£30,000 © Bonhams

A 2002 Aston Martin Vanquish previously owned by Hugh Grant (estimate £58,000–£65,000) © Bonhams

A limited-edition 1960s convertible Maserati Mistral is set to lead Bonhams’ first Goodwood (and UK) sale of the year, which offers a star-studded collection of (mostly) automobiles. It includes an Aston Martin Vanquish, formerly owned by the actor Hugh Grant, and an exclusive Albatross speedboat that belonged to the Duke of Edinburgh for more than 30 years. 10 April; bonhams.com

The personal collection of Jacqueline Matisse Monnier

The late Matisse Monnier’s collection includes her grandfather’s Nymphe et faune rouge, 1935 (estimate €1.8mn-€2.2mn) © Christie’s Images Limited 2022

Petit buste d’homme, 1950, by Alberto Giacometti (estimate €3mn-€5mn) © Christie’s Images Limited 2022

The collection of Jacqueline Matisse Monnier, late granddaughter of Henri Matisse, includes never-before-seen works originating directly from the artist and his family. The 78-piece selection also features works by other 20th-century greats including Jean Dubuffet, the Giacometti brothers, Niki de Saint Phalle, and Claude and François-Xavier Lalanne. With an estimated total value exceeding €23mn, the extraordinary collection can be seen in Christie’s Parisian galleries before it goes to auction. 13 April; christies.com

Gérald Genta: Icon of Time, Hong Kong

An original prototype design for Patek Philippe painted by Gérald Genta, c1978 © Courtesy of Sotheby’s One of Genta’s prototype designs featuring a dragon, c1995. Both works come with an NFT; estimates on request © Courtesy of Sotheby’s

This is the second part of Sotheby’s international trilogy of auctions in Geneva, Hong Kong and New York honouring the late watchmaking pioneer Gérald Genta. The collection includes original prototype designs for some of Genta’s most iconic timepieces, such as the Patek Philippe Nautilus and the Beretta, each artwork coming with its own NFT equivalent – think artistic digital replicas and, in some cases, unseen archival material and multimedia biographical content. A proportion of the proceeds will go to the Gérald Genta Heritage Association, which supports the next generation of watchmakers, and aid the Gérald Genta Prize for Young Talent. Until 19 April; sothebys.com

An ode to animal art

A 1971 print of Francis Bacon’s Study for a Bullfight No. 1, 1969 (S10) (estimate €40,000-€60,000) © DACS/ARS. Courtesy of Sotheby’s

Giraffes in Mirage on the Taru Desert, Kenya, June 1960, by Peter Beard (estimate €200,000-€300,000) © Courtesy of Sotheby’s

In the first sale of its kind devoted solely to the animal kingdom, Sotheby’s is bringing together art throughout the ages that places creatures centre stage. From 17th-century academic paintings and the scientific representations found in the great works of natural science to portrayals in 20th- and 21st-century art, the auction reminds us how animals have long had all sorts of social and symbolic significance. Highlights include Picasso’s 1952 Vase Aux Chèvres, Francis Bacon’s Study For a Bullfight No 1 and Antoine-Louis Barye’s bronze sculpted Tigre Qui Marche. 22 April; sothebys.com

De Beers Cullinan Blue Diamond and “The Rock”

The De Beers Cullinan Blue diamond (estimate on request) is the largest of its kind ever to appear on the market © Courtesy of Sotheby’s

The exceptionally rare De Beers Cullinan Blue diamond goes under the hammer at Sotheby’s Hong Kong this month. Masterly cut and crafted from a rough stone discovered in April 2021, the vivid blue diamond is the largest of its kind ever to appear on the market. Two weeks later, Christie’s is due to auction the largest white diamond in history. The 228-carat pear-shaped jewel, aptly titled “The Rock”, will lead the Geneva Magnificent Jewels sale in May. 27 April; sothebys.com. 11 May; christies.com

50-years of Audemars Piguet’s Royal Oak

The Royal Oak A2 from 1972 is estimated to fetch SFr200,000-SFr400,000 (about £163,915-£327,825)

To mark the 50th anniversary of Audemars Piguet’s Royal Oak, Phillips is dedicating an entire auction to the Swiss watchmaker’s most coveted timepiece. From one of the first, never-before-worn Royal Oak watches, manufactured in 1972, to a model believed to have been donned by the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, Phillips has to date announced eight of the 88 models in the golden jubilee sale, all of which are estimated to reach the six-figure range. 6 May; phillips.com