HTSI editor Jo Ellison © Marili Andre

In our only issue during August, I hope this finds most of you on holiday. I am currently wrapping up a trip to the Dolomites, Slovenia and Croatia where, during one of the busiest and hottest European summers on record, I have been trying to escape the crowds. Finding less-discovered cities and places in Europe is a challenge in an era when social media can turn even the most remote destinations into a holiday meme.

I’ve been having romantic notions about exploring the empty parks and mountains of Slovenia – although too often the TikTok crew have beaten me to the punch. Meanwhile, the last time I was in Croatia, in 1998, the country was on the cusp of a new tourist boom. I remember staying in a four-star palace, with full board and transfers all part of an all-inclusive holiday that cost only £250. How quaint.

A terrace on Li Galli off the Amalfi coast © Stefan Giftthaler

It’s easy to understand why people say Li Galli has a siren’s call

Even so, small pockets of tranquillity can still be discovered. Gisela Williams is fortunate enough to be granted an exclusive tour of Li Galli (also known as Le Sirenuse), the storied and much-mythologised Italian archipelago once owned by Rudolf Nureyev on the Amalfi coast. Now the home of art patron Nicoletta Fiorucci Russo and her husband, the hotelier Giovanni Russo, Li Galli has been reconceived as a home and artists’ retreat. The islands play host to painters and sculptors, many of whom have created site-specific work. With its mix of Islamic tiled interiors, whitewashed terraces and clever planting, it’s easy to understand why people say the place has a siren’s call.

Arnold Schwarzenegger photographed at home in Los Angeles © Tracy Nguyen

While he only boasts a gravelly bellow, Arnold Schwarzenegger shares the same mythic status as those enchanted figures on Le Sirenuse. Our cover story coincides with what has been an Arnie season, marked by a Netflix drama, a documentary and a new book. The FT’s LA bureau chief Christopher Grimes went to his Brentwood home to try to capture the actor, bodybuilder and politician – now in his 70s and enjoying an Indian summer of fame. Schwarzenegger’s force of personality extends far beyond the page. I am especially taken with the portraits, by photographer Tracy Nguyen. Who other than Arnie could sit for a portrait in a gubernatorial buckle and Stetson, holding a piglet, and still manage to own the frame?

Helena Christensen models Hunza G swimwear © Jason Thomas Geering

Another ’80s icon features in this issue: Hunza G. Danish supermodel Helena Christensen talks to Kate Finnigan about collaborating with the distinctive crinkly swimwear label. Founded in 1984 and revived in 2015 by Georgiana Huddart, its biggest wholesaler is now Net-a-Porter, and in the past year it has sold more than 350,000 units. Hence, when Helena posted a picture of herself wearing a Hunza G swimsuit, the seed for a capsule collection was quickly sown: we can reveal the project exclusively in this issue, with Helena not only helping create the new collection but modelling the line as well.

Lastly, don’t miss Rhodri Marsden’s gadget column this week, which looks at the new frontier in toys. From The Little Car Company’s scaled-up version of a remote-control car to the Bittle X, a palm-sized robot dog that you can code to respond to your commandments, Rhodri has found some excellent solutions for how to spend the odd rainy summer’s day.

@jellison22