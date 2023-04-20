New ways to wear white
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Fashion news every morning.
Bottega Veneta double-layer cotton dress, £2,600, and over-the-knee boots, POA
Fendi leather dress, £5,500, and silk knit dress (seen underneath) £1,750. Maria Black rhodium-plated recycled-silver and freshwater pearl Elvira single earring, £84, and Frida single earring, £71
Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello wool oversized coat, £5,570. Wolford cotton-mix Colorado string body, £180. Maria Black rhodium-plated recycled-silver and freshwater pearl Cha Cha single earring, £125, and Elvira single earring, £84
Louis Vuitton wool bustier dress with zip detail, £3,500, and lace tights, £600. Tiffany & Co silver HardWear double long-link earrings, £1,200
Issey Miyake cotton-mix Torso tunic, £835, and matching Torso skirt, £660. Saskia Diez silver wire double ear cuff, €74. Maria Black rhodium-plated recycled-silver Ember ring, £84, Ena ring, £111, and Bess ring, £105
Courrèges multi-opening silk dress, £2,360. Maria Black rhodium-plated recycled-silver and freshwater pearl Cha Cha single earring, £125, and Elvira single earring, £84
Loewe crepe jersey draped bow dress, £4,150. Saskia Diez polished gold hoop, €277 for pair
Model, Karolína Capkova at Supreme. Casting, Julia Lange. Hair, Laurent Philippon at Bryant. Make-up, Aurore Gibrien at Bryant. Manicure, Marie Rosa. Set design, Eleonora Succi at Walter Schupfer. Photographer’s assistants, Henri De Carvalho, Carlos Esteves. Digital operator, Gabriel Kerboal. Retoucher, Fanfan Fallot. Stylist’s assistant, Tommaso Palamin. Hair assistant, Michael Thanh Bui. Make-up assistant, Lou Boidin. Production, Jocelyn Rummler at 360PM
Comments