Russian president Vladimir Putin said his country was prepared to step in and stabilise soaring energy prices
Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
https://www.ft.com/content/411bb70a-8fe9-41ef-bd58-e4798b12c2a2
Vladimir Putin hinted that Russia’s state-backed monopoly pipeline exporter, Gazprom, may increase supplies to help Europe avoid a full-blown energy crisis, and US energy secretary Jennifer Granholm has raised the prospect of releasing crude oil from the government’s strategic petroleum reserve as the Biden administration confronts a politically perilous surge in the price of gasoline; General Motors plans to double its revenues by 2030 as the company steers towards electric vehicles, and the latest data leak detailing the financial affairs of the global elite makes clear how much progress has been made since the world began clamping down in earnest in 2008 — and how much remains to be done.
Gas markets whipsaw after Russia offers to stabilise energy prices
https://www.ft.com/content/e06c3b5d-153d-4c86-8c49-0d5447d58e76
General Motors aims to double sales by 2030 with boost from electric vehicles
https://www.ft.com/content/d02e8cc3-29a1-4634-bfb6-b658b1b4f4a4
From Panama to the Pandora papers: what’s changed in offshore tax
https://www.ft.com/content/1fe7a5a1-7515-4226-8906-b9c1eaecc455
JAB seeks to raise $5bn fund to invest in petcare
https://www.ft.com/content/93a23966-1b26-4e7b-aa0c-9ff2654e9990
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Gavin Kallmann, Michael Bruning, and Persis Love. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on when a new story is published