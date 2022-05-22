This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Regulation, Costs, Revenue, Profit, Investment, Consumer welfare, Inflation

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Sunak pressed to impose energy windfall tax

Show the impact of a windfall tax on a firm in an imperfect market

Using the diagram explain what happens to price profit and output when the windfall tax is imposed

Why will the windfall tax harm investment in the energy sector?

John Greenwood, Bromley High School for Girls