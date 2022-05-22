Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Specification:

  • Regulation, Costs, Revenue, Profit, Investment, Consumer welfare, Inflation

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Sunak pressed to impose energy windfall tax

  • Show the impact of a windfall tax on a firm in an imperfect market

  • Using the diagram explain what happens to price profit and output when the windfall tax is imposed

  • Why will the windfall tax harm investment in the energy sector?

John Greenwood, Bromley High School for Girls 

