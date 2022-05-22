Economics class: Stagflation looms in UK as economic growth grinds to a halt
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT Schools news every morning.
This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.
Specification:
Regulation, Costs, Revenue, Profit, Investment, Consumer welfare, Inflation
Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:
Sunak pressed to impose energy windfall tax
Show the impact of a windfall tax on a firm in an imperfect market
Using the diagram explain what happens to price profit and output when the windfall tax is imposed
Why will the windfall tax harm investment in the energy sector?
John Greenwood, Bromley High School for Girls
Get alerts on FT Schools when a new story is published