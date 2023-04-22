10 of the prettiest hair accessories for brides

For anyone looking for a little extra sparkle, there’s a hair accessory for every bride. The classic bridal pearls get an update on Gucci’s interlocking G clip and Simone Rocha’s pretty clip adorned with faux versions. For a more delicate touch, Juliet Barratt weaves gold wire branches of freshwater rice pearls around her mini comb, while Lelet NY uses the gem to embellish its little flower clips. Meanwhile, Khaite’s collaboration with jewellery brand Elhanati offers a less-traditional take on the hair clip – the limited-edition collection of art deco-inspired jewels feature a geometric pattern and bezel-set black spinels.

The veil is reconsidered via Gigi Burris, whose lightweight Hailey Veiling is dotted with sparkling Swarovski stones. And when it comes to bows, the bigger the better – Maison Michel’s statement design in taffeta is a contemporary reinterpretation of the train. For modern minimalist elegance, try Prada’s chunky white band, which can be worn with hair up or down. For a subtle hint of colour, opt for Chanel’s pale-pink satin scrunchie or Giorgio Armani’s soft-hued crystal-encrusted hairpin.

Gucci pearl interlocking G hair clip, £415

Prada Re-Nylon headband, £370

Giorgio Armani crystal-encrusted hairpin, £450

Juliet Barratt freshwater-pearl Scatter comb, £65

Maison Michel taffeta Big Wicole bow, £355

Lelet NY gold-plated, pearl and crystal Philippa flower clips, £164 for set of three

Khaite x Elhanati 24ct-gold-coated silver and black-spinel hair clip, £410

Chanel satin and glass-pearl hair scrunchie, £540