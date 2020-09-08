Hermès silk rollneck, £1,150, and silk twill skirt, £11,100 © Vincent van de Wijngaard

Miller Tavern

Bells, a banging door, a cool breeze. She hears cups and saucers meet, footsteps on the wooden floor, a car stopping, car doors opening and closing, children’s laughter, the comforting sounds of people chatting, human presence. The door bangs again. Her eyes remain closed in this daydream. When she moves her fingers along the window ledge, they leave a line in the thick dust connecting the tiny bodies of a ladybird, a fly and a dead spider. The floral-patterned pillows are piled up. They have holes in them. A half-emptied water bottle stuffed underneath the table, a plastic hotdog with eyes, a left-behind umbrella and a chalkboard with faded writing are reminders of a time of togetherness, of ease and of comfort.

Louis Vuitton wool blazer, £2,250. Adina Reay tulle Fran balcony bra, £90. Prism velvet Hollywood bottoms, £95. Dior leather boots, £950 © Vincent van de Wijngaard

Saskia wears Jil Sander by Lucie & Luke Meier viscose dress with belt, £2,030. Dior leather and rubber boat shoes, £740. Her daughter Luna wears Baby Dior cotton poplin shirt, from £320, and wool gabardine trousers, from £420 © Vincent van de Wijngaard

There is something between their love now, or has their love expanded? No longer two, but three. Hands reach out over the table. Forgiving. A square patch of sunshine frames this moment.

Yasmine Eslami tulle Lily bodysuit, €155 © Vincent van de Wijngaard

When all that we were familiar with has shifted and when sirens stop wailing – for a moment at least – their absence is filled with birdsong. Suddenly there are things that appear that you haven’t seen in a while, like a starry night, snails, worms, leaves growing. You remember how to enjoy rain again and the fresh feeling it gives on your skin.

Prada organza dress, £1,300. Adina Reay tulle suspenders, £60 © Vincent van de Wijngaard

The forest stretches out behind the white fence. The white lines demarcate space that would otherwise merge into a shapeless mass of colours, grey, black hues of blue. Twigs resemble feathers or brushstrokes against the dark-blue sky. Rustling leaves convey that she does not belong to the night. Now owls, bears, foxes and small creatures run free.

Prada organza dress, £1,300 © Vincent van de Wijngaard

Adina Reay tulle Fran balcony bra, £90. Dolce & Gabbana wool/cashmere short pants, POA © Vincent van de Wijngaard

Bottega Veneta viscose jersey dress, £1,690 © Vincent van de Wijngaard

Before her feet touch water, the pond looks like one big mirror; clouds like precisely placed dots of paint, reeds weave water and land together, the tree trunk continues onto the dark surface. Her feet sink into the invisible bottom of the pond. Mud comes to the surface and stirs underwater life; tiny nasty-looking animals, slimy weeds, itchy sand that sticks to your body.

Now water doesn’t reflect the quiet space above any more. Her body and mind suddenly understand that this is the wisdom of water.

Louis Vuitton sequin embroidered lace dress, POA © Vincent van de Wijngaard

Model, Saskia de Brauw at Viva London. Special thanks to Trish Goff, Pascal and Philippe at Publimod, Vincent and Damien at Sparklink, Rita and Thomas at Art + Commerce and Steve Lovelace for his help on this project