FT correspondents provide insight on the latest developments in Ukraine, why Algeria cannot supply more energy to meet Europe’s demand, and US airlines respond to a judge’s decision to strike down a mask mandate for transport.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Mexico nationalises lithium in populist president’s push to extend state control

Algeria struggles to meet rising demand for its gas after Russian invasion of Ukraine

Covid travel mask ruling threatens to tie CDC’s hands on future pandemics

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva, and Gavin Kallmann. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.