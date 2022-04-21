Algeria struggles to meet Europe’s rising demand for gas
FT correspondents provide insight on the latest developments in Ukraine, why Algeria cannot supply more energy to meet Europe’s demand, and US airlines respond to a judge’s decision to strike down a mask mandate for transport.
Mexico nationalises lithium in populist president’s push to extend state control
Algeria struggles to meet rising demand for its gas after Russian invasion of Ukraine
Covid travel mask ruling threatens to tie CDC’s hands on future pandemics
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva, and Gavin Kallmann. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.
