2019 has been a bumper year for bad investments - the unravelling of Neil Woodford's investment empire has left many nursing heavy losses, others have lost money in mini bonds or have money trapped in property funds. Presenter Claer Barrett talks to experts about what people should do if their investments haven't worked. Plus, as we enter the season of goodwill we tell listeners how to talk to their family about money.

