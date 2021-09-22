My biggest financial mistake: FT readers’ stories

I think I probably take the cake on this one.

Back in 2009, I was emailed a copy of Satoshi Nakamoto’s paper on bitcoin. Found it quite interesting, had a powerful PC with free electricity at work so I downloaded a mining client (cannot quite remember now how it worked), but essentially through mining I built up a nice handful of bitcoin (and I admit I also bought some at the time for the fun of having a handful of change in cryptocurrency).

My mistake? I lost interest and completely forgot about it, upgraded my PC and lost my private keys. My wallet is probably worth £1m+ by now but completely inaccessible. — RuleOfLaw