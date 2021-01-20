Total Covid-19 casesView charts and maps
Amazon tells Biden it is willing to assist in vaccination effort
Dave Lee
Amazon’s share price closed up almost 5 per cent on Wednesday after it shared a letter it had sent to President Joe Biden, offering to assist in the vaccination effort, and saying it was ready to begin inoculating its own employees immediately if provided with doses.
Dave Clark, the ecommerce group's head of consumer, said the company had in place an agreement with a “licensed third-party occupational healthcare provider to administer vaccines on-site at our Amazon facilities”. An Amazon spokeswoman would not disclose the name of that provider, but added it was talking to a number of potential partners on the effort.
The company already provides its 800,000 US-based employees with a range of healthcare services, including on-site clinics managed by California-based Crossover Health.
In the letter, Mr Clark wrote that Amazon was willing to share its “operations, information technology, and communications capabilities and expertise” to help the new administration reach its goal of vaccinating 100m Americans within Mr Biden’s first 100 days in office.
Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Amazon has invested more than $4bn in social distancing and other protocols in its facilities. In October, it said 19,816 frontline employees — including Whole Foods workers — had caught Covid-19.
News you might have missed …
One year to the day since the first diagnosed case of coronavirus in the US, Joe Biden has taken office in the middle of a pandemic that has claimed the lives of about 400,000 Americans. His inauguration speech reflected on a “deadly virus” that had also cost millions of jobs and closed businesses and called for a unified response to address what he said “may well be the toughest and deadliest period of the virus”.
Boris Johnson on Wednesday declared Britain was ready to quickly deploy tweaked vaccines to combat new variants of coronavirus, as the number of daily Covid-19 deaths in the UK hit a record of 1,820. The prime minister said he was concerned about the risk posed by dangerous variants of the virus as he justified new border restrictions.
British care home providers said on Wednesday they were confident they would avoid a repeat of the crisis last year when almost 30,000 residents died, as data showed infections and deaths in the sector were rising to levels not seen since May. Deaths in care homes for the elderly accounted for around half of all Covid-19 related deaths in the UK between March and September.
Boris Johnson is set for a “battle royal” with Conservative MPs over his expected cautious approach to easing England’s lockdown after the 15m people considered most vulnerable to coronavirus have been vaccinated.
Saga, the travel group targeting the over-50s, has become the first holiday business to insist that all of its customers must be vaccinated against coronavirus before they embark on its cruises. Saga said it had told holidaymakers they must be fully inoculated at least 14 days before travelling and take a pre-departure Covid-19 test.
A decision by Pfizer and BioNTech to reduce the number of vaccine vials they send to European countries has forced health officials to slow vaccination plans, with at least one EU member state threatening legal action. The move by the manufacturers followed a ruling this month from the European Medicines Agency that six doses can be extracted from each BioNTech/Pfizer vial rather than five, after health professionals found there was often extra vaccine left over.
