Dave Lee

Amazon’s share price closed up almost 5 per cent on Wednesday after it shared a letter it had sent to President Joe Biden, offering to assist in the vaccination effort, and saying it was ready to begin inoculating its own employees immediately if provided with doses.

Dave Clark, the ecommerce group's head of consumer, said the company had in place an agreement with a “licensed third-party occupational healthcare provider to administer vaccines on-site at our Amazon facilities”. An Amazon spokeswoman would not disclose the name of that provider, but added it was talking to a number of potential partners on the effort.

The company already provides its 800,000 US-based employees with a range of healthcare services, including on-site clinics managed by California-based Crossover Health.

In the letter, Mr Clark wrote that Amazon was willing to share its “operations, information technology, and communications capabilities and expertise” to help the new administration reach its goal of vaccinating 100m Americans within Mr Biden’s first 100 days in office.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Amazon has invested more than $4bn in social distancing and other protocols in its facilities. In October, it said 19,816 frontline employees — including Whole Foods workers — had caught Covid-19.