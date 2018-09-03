An otherwise pedigree set of results from veterinary health company Dechra Pharmaceuticals has been overshadowed by two words: “hard Brexit”. The FTSE 250 group, among the biggest manufacturers of pet prescriptions, suffered a savage 20 per cent drop in its share price on Monday after it said it was setting in motion plans to offset a “hard” separation between the UK and EU.

The adjustment, Dechra’s biggest one-day drop on record, suggests investors are easily spooked. Its plan, which involves investing in an EU-based facility for quality-testing the company’s products, will cost £1.2m in upfront investment and one-off expenses. If hard Brexit does come, Dechra expects additional operating costs of around £800,000 a year.

That is hardly elephantesque when the group booked revenues of £407m for the year ending June 30, a 14 per cent rise on the previous year at constant exchange rates. While this growth was buoyed by the recent acquisition of two smaller EU players in February and a New Zealand outfit, organic revenue growth was still 9 per cent. And its underlying operating profit margin expanded 200 basis points to 24.4 per cent, even as it raised its research and development spending by more than a fifth.

In fairness, the company is meeting, rather than beating, analysts’ forecasts. There are also other bugbears on the horizon. Dechra says the ongoing consolidation of vet practices and distributors may squeeze margins, as big corporate groups begin to wield more pricing power.

Meanwhile, some distributor clients are cannibalising Dechra’s business by launching their own brand products. The group says it could mobilise to sell direct to vet clients, if things become critical, but this could restrict its reach.

Still, a correction so dramatic does not bode well for UK plc: business should be able to announce moves to take what is reasonable action without taking a battering. In some instances, Brexit’s bark may be far worse than its bite.