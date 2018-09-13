What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time

US investors are typically insecure about whether they will have enough money to live comfortably after retirement, financial advisers say.

Foremost on people’s minds are questions about how to generate enough money for life after work, the timing of their retirement, Social Security drawdowns, the timeliness of investments, making the best allocations, and the safety of their assets.

Worrying about retirement has been a constant, but recently clients have also expressed a “lack of confidence in the country’s political leaders and in Wall Street”, says Ric Edelman, founder and executive chairman of Edelman Financial Services, based in Fairfax, Virginia.

Yet such anxiety — present in Americans regardless of income or net worth — is healthy, adds Mr Edelman, because it often pushes people into action.

On a scale of one to 10 — with 10 being the most secure — Mr Edelman says clients who see him for the first time typically feel they are in the four to six range regarding financial wellness but they are often in “much better shape than they feel”.

Here are the top five financial wellness-related questions clients asked the financial advisers below: