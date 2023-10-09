© Benson Ibeabuchi/Bloomberg
This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Read our full range of US High School economics picks here.

Specification:

  • Economic growth

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Nigeria’s economic reforms need to regain momentum

  • What two policies did Tinubu announce at the beginning of his tenure? 

  • How might the application of these two policies boost economic growth?

  • What implementation problems are there with these policies?

  • How have they affected the economic health of Nigeria?

Ariel Slonim at MRU Econinbox

