How to hit the sweet spot this Valentine’s Day

FT SeriesHow to hit the sweet spot this Valentine’s DayThe best chocolates for the sweetheart in your life© Getty Images | Joan Fontaine in The Duke of West Point, 1938The Aesthetes’ guide to Valentine’s Day chocolateLiquorice bonbons, Sprüngli chocolate and marrons glacés… sweet treats that speak the language of lovenew Chocolates that say ‘I love you’Childhood memories, design collaborations, inspired flavour combinations – these bars are all about the personalnew Hazelnut brownies — a Honey & Co recipe‘If you’re going to cut sweets for a while, your last bite may as well be an over-the-top indulgence’How to make the perfect hot chocolateSpice it up, lace it with Green Chartreuse or spike it with mezcalPeanut and chocolate bar — a Honey & Co recipeHere’s a foolproof dessert for people who don’t bakeI should cocoa: the best new chocolate hitsHow to get your fix (includes healthy options)Milk chocolate and condensed milk cupcakes — a Honey & Co recipeThese treats are small, perfectly formed and sumptuous to eat