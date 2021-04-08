Baum und Pferdgarten’s eco capsule for Green Transition Denmark

Baum und Pferdgarten UND Earth capsule collection, from £50

Copenhagen-based brand Baum und Pferdgarten’s new eight-piece collection (from £50) has been created in celebration of Earth Day. Titled UND Earth, the capsule features a denim overshirt and shorts, a sweatshirt, an organic-cotton T-shirt, a top, a shirt and a pair of trousers in a daisy-print polyester recycled from plastic bottles. €4 from every piece sold will support Green Transition Denmark’s work urging politicians, companies and citizens to make greener choices. baumundpferdgarten.com

A diamond-encrusted egg in aid of Space For Giants

Fabergé rose-gold, emerald and diamond necklace with elephant surprise locket, POA

It’s estimated that just over 400,000 elephants remain across Africa. To help increase that number, Space for Giants works to protect the landscapes that the continent’s wildlife needs to survive. As part of the charity’s partnership with Gemfields, Fabergé has created a diamond-encrusted locket on a chain of emerald beads that opens to reveal a miniature elephant with two diamonds for eyes. $50,000 from the sale of the one-off pendant (POA) will go directly to Space for Giants. faberge.com

Art with an eco heart

Himali Singh Soin’s fantasyscapes are raising funds for Live to Love

Groundwork is a new online art series from the Serpentine Gallery and WePresent (the editorial arm of WeTransfer). Each month, an artist takes part in an online exhibition that invites viewers to donate to a chosen environmental charity. WePresent then doubles any donations up to €30,000. Showcasing their work from now until Earth Day is Himali Singh Soin, whose natural-meets-sci-fi fantasyscapes are raising funds for Live to Love, a non-profit that supports the people and resources of the Himalayas. Next up is a behind-the-scenes look at the Karrabing Film Collective’s upcoming film The Family, which explores Aboriginal life in Australia's Mabuluk (Cape Ford) region. Funds raised will go to the collective’s Art Residency for Ancestors project, which creates a cultural heritage area in the Northern Territory of Australia. wepresent.wetransfer.com

Sustainable shirts and separates raising funds for Cool Earth

BITE will donate 20 per cent of online sales to Cool Earth between 19 and 23 April

Best known for its oversized shirts (from £330) and easy-going separates (trousers from £470), Anglo-Swedish fashion house BITE was founded with a mission to create luxury pieces with the lightest environmental footprint possible. The philosophy is to buy less and buy better, with 95 per cent of styles created from organic, recycled or low-impact materials. Between 19 and 23 April, the brand will donate 20 per cent of all online sales to Cool Earth, an NGO that protects endangered rainforests in order to combat global warming. bitestudios.com

Natural skincare with carbon neutral credentials

Loopeco skincare in plastic-free, compostable packaging, available from 22 April

Carbon-neutral beauty brand Loopeco will release its line of naturally active skincare products (including a matcha face mask and arnica-infused bath salts) on 22 April. Packaging is plastic-free and compostable, and every box is embedded with wildflower seeds for planting post-use. To mark the launch, the brand has committed to donating at least 20 per cent of sales each Earth Day to planting trees in south-east England through environmental consultancy Carbon Footprint Ltd. The more carbon they produce, the higher that donation will be. loopeco.com

Dedicated’s slogan t-shirts for One Tree Planted

Dedicated Earth Day T-shirt, from £29.95

“Save the Arctic”, “Reuse, Reduce, Recycle” and “Support Your Local Planet” are all slogans that appear across Dedicated’s collection of organic-cotton Earth Day T-shirts (from £29.95). For every piece sold throughout April, the sustainable streetwear brand will plant a tree with One Tree Planted, the Vermont-based charity that supports reforestation around the world. dedicatedbrand.com

Sustainable outerwear to support urban space renewal

Woolrich Eco Wool Parka, from £645

Sustainability has long been part of Woolrich’s history – fabrics are sourced ethically, care advice is offered for garments that need repairing, and hangers are made from recycled plastic. For the latest step in this journey, the brand has launched the Woolrich Outdoor Foundation in partnership with 1 Percent for the Planet. The foundation will allocate funds – a projected $3m over the next three years – to environmental projects across the brand’s “three core pillars”: urban space renewal, protecting forests, and coastal maintenance. 1 per cent from all sales, including the bestselling soft wool blankets (£230) and arctic-down parkas (from £645), will directly support the foundation’s work. woolrich.eu

Horatio’s Garden Spring Raffle

Horatio’s Garden in Salisbury © Clive Nichols

Olivia von Halle pyjamas, a Cassandra Goad pendant and a day out for six at The Newt in Somerset are just three of the 61 prizes that make up the Horatio’s Garden Spring Raffle this year. The charity creates and nurtures gardens at NHS spinal injury centres across the country. Every £5 ticket bought will directly provide these sanctuaries with funds for buying flowers, plants, furniture and materials to support patients’ mental and physical rehabilitation. Until 3 May; horatiosgarden.org.uk