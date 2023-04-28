Rishi Sunak has launched a charm offensive to win back the support of business while Labour wines and dines the financial community. Are their efforts to connect with corporate Britain convincing? Host George Parker discusses with the FT’s markets editor Katie Martin and deputy political editor, Jim Pickard. Plus, we look ahead to next week’s local elections. George and political correspondent Jasmine Cameron-Chileshe compare notes on the mood they found on the doorsteps around the country and columnist Robert Shrimsley provides his analysis.

Presented by George Parker. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Josh Gabert-Doyon. The executive producer is Manuela Saragosa. The sound engineer is Jan Sigsworth and the FT’s head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

