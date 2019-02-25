Thank you for your help!

Optional: help us by adding the time

What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time

Watch the FT

Register to watch FT schools videos for free on YouTube, including careers advice.

Five things to read

Read all the latest news and analysis here.

Amazon’s puffa jacket success sends shivers through luxury sector A Chinese-made coat selling for $139.99 has been the runaway hit of the winter

From Thatcher to Brexit: how UK carmakers were forced into the slow lane Honda’s planned plant closure in the UK reflects not just Brexit but a wider set of pressures forcing the industry to change gear

Greta Thunberg: ‘All my life I’ve been the invisible girl’ The climate activist on becoming the face of a global movement — and why she sees her Asperger’s as a gift

New political group generates some early momentum Europhile MPs from left and right unite to push for second Brexit referendum

Ethiopia’s Abiy Ahmed: Africa’s new talisman New leader has freed political prisoners and plans economic opening. But will liberalisation spin out of control?

Chartwatch

Carmakers blindsided by diesel’s demise and electrification Recent announcements by Honda, Nissan and JLR reflect rapidly shifting market

Enter our competition

If you were UN secretary-general for a day, what would be your first action and why?’ The best 500 word entry by March 8 will be published by the FT and the World Today, and the winner invited to Chatham House's annual conference in June. Details here.

Teaching ideas

Economics: Gavin Clarke at Emmanuel picks IMF agrees $4.2 billion fund for Ecuador to illustrate Economic growth and development" and suggests classroom questions. Read all our economics picks here.

Business: Richard Torpey at Aylesbury High School picks Hotel booking sites to end misleading sales tactics to illustrate "political and legal" specifications. Read all our business picks here.

Read all our geography picks here.

We welcome teacher picks. Please send them to schools@ft.com.

Write to the FT

Ralf Petitt, Charlottesville, VA, US, aged 14, writes Why youngsters are getting into the groove to explains why he loves vinyl, in response to the FT View: Vinyl revival marks the tone of our times.