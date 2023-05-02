One thing to start: Top investors attending the annual Milken conference have warned against complacency following the rescue of First Republic, arguing the third seizure of a bank by US regulators since March threatens to constrain credit and worsen an economic slowdown.

Welcome to Due Diligence, your briefing on dealmaking, private equity and corporate finance. This article is an on-site version of the newsletter. Sign up here to get the newsletter sent to your inbox every Tuesday to Friday. Get in touch with us anytime: Due.Diligence@ft.com

In today’s newsletter

JPMorgan swoops in on First Republic

Deutsche’s investment banking drive

Charlie Munger unfiltered

Jamie Dimon plays the hero

As First Republic descended into the second-biggest bank failure in the country’s history over the weekend, Jamie Dimon was there to pick up the pieces.

“Our government invited us and others to step up, and we did,” the JPMorgan Chase boss said on Monday after it was revealed that the bank he oversees would acquire most of the troubled Californian lender following a frantic weekend of negotiations with US regulators.

In playing the role of Wall Street’s white knight, though, Dimon has also cemented himself as the biggest winner of the First Republic saga.

JPMorgan Chase boss Jamie Dimon © Getty Images

As America’s largest bank, JPMorgan would ordinarily be barred from buying another lender because it already controls more than 10 per cent of US insured deposits.

But JPMorgan had “received a waiver because it was by far the best deal” for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, one person briefed on the transaction, opening the floodgates for what JPMorgan estimates to be roughly $500mn of annual income to its earnings.

JPMorgan will also inherit First Republic’s Rolodex of wealthy clients, helping accelerate its wealth management strategy as it seeks to compete with rivals such as Goldman Sachs in nailing down steady fees from rich clients to weather less predictable shifts in trading and investment banking revenue.

Another advantage of buying First Republic out of receivership is that it will receive a cleaner capital structure, taking on $173bn in loans from First Republic and approximately $30bn of securities without taking on the failed lender’s corporate debt and preferred stock.

Dimon has been a central figure in the efforts to save First Republic since its shares began to quake under pressure from the collapses of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in March, as the FT chronicles in detail.

In mid-March it led a group of large banks trying to stabilise First Republic with a financial lifeline that deposited $30bn into its accounts of the troubled bank; soon after JPMorgan became an adviser to First Republic and finally it swooped in taking over the whole thing.

“Conflict of interest?”, reporters asked on a conference call after the deal was announced. Absolutely not, according to Jeremy Barnum, JPMorgan’s chief financial officer: “In reality there were people looking at the interests of the company and . . . a team of people engaged with First Republic,” he said. “Those two were separate.”

After edging out rival bids from PNC Bank and Citizens over the weekend, one person familiar with the negotiations said Dimon had a “direct line” to President Joe Biden through his contacts in Washington. This was a link that proved helpful to get the deal done, according to multiple people.

Finally, on the call with reporters, Dimon had a stern message for any critics concerned about JPMorgan becoming too big and powerful: “You need large successful banks . . . And anyone who thinks that it would be good for the United States of America not to have that should call me directly.”

Deutsche Bank goes on the offence

As head of Deutsche Bank’s wealth management division in 2019, Fabrizio Campelli played a central role in his boss Christian Sewing’s plan to break into the top tier of lenders catering to the ultra-rich, slashing jobs and stripping costs from the investment bank’s trading arm in the process.

Now, the Italian banker — who was handed control of the investment bank by Sewing in 2021 — is tasked with doing the opposite.

It is a U-turn from the radical restructuring that shuttered Deutsche’s equity trading business four years ago. Now, Campelli is driving an aggressive investment banking push to take advantage of the market dislocation left in Credit Suisse’s wake and position Deutsche for a resurgence in dealmaking.

The German lender has recruited 26 managing directors in the past two months — with several coming from its Swiss peer — and plans on adding more, Campelli told the FT in an interview.

Among those joining from Credit Suisse are William Mansfield, who will become Deutsche’s vice-chair of origination and advisory in London, and Nick Thursby, who will head its financial institutions group in south-east Asia.

That comes after the bank’s surprise £410mn deal to buy Numis last week, which will add 344 staff to its London corporate-broking unit.

“We are investing in advisory, which is a high-returning business. Being in M&A and ECM is key,” said Campelli. “The UK is a natural market to focus on” because it has 25 per cent of the European corporate finance fee pool.

For some investors, the apparent vote of confidence in London’s equities market is difficult to square.

London reeled in a measly four IPOs in the first quarter, marking its sixth-worst quarter for listings since 1995, according to Refinitiv data, as the City has been repeatedly shunned by domestic heavyweights including Arm in favour of greener pastures in New York.

The deal “is a surprise to us that needs lots of explaining”, said JPMorgan Chase analyst Kian Abouhossein. The “strategic rationale is not clear for a bank that has not yet bought back any shares in 2023 which would have been highly accretive at today’s price”.

Campelli, a Deutsche insider who joined in 2004 from McKinsey, has been around long enough to know that shareholders are craving steady fees. The latest expansion is designed to complement its corporate banking and wealth management and reduce Deutsche’s heavy reliance on fixed-income sales and trading, he said.

“This is not us going back into equities,” he added, and the bank has pledged that it will not result in a material increase in resources to the division.

Until this strategy can be proven, however, one group has already won: Numis’s convenient Long Term Incentive Plan has set up co-chiefs Alex Ham and Ross Mitchinson among other employees for a huge windfall, Alphaville explains.

Bad loans and astrologers: Charlie Munger tells all

Charlie Munger has long been known as an outspoken critic of investment banks, private equity firms and the wider financial sector.

When DD’s Eric Platt and the FT’s Harriet Agnew paid him a visit at his Los Angeles home on Friday, the 99-year-old investor lived up to his reputation.

The Financial Times’ Harriet Agnew and Charlie Munger © The Financial Times’ Harriet Agnew and Charlie Munger

In a wide-ranging discussion, Warren Buffett’s right-hand man at Berkshire Hathaway imparted unfiltered wisdom on everything from buyout firms (“There’s too much”) to his own world of investment managers (many of them are little more than “fortune tellers or astrologers”) to how he made his money from just four investments.

In what was perhaps his most pressing take, he warned of a brewing commercial property crisis as prices fall in the wake of the recent banking crisis and US banks find themselves “full of” what he said were “bad loans”.

“Every bank in the country is way tighter on real estate loans today than they were six months ago,” he said. “They all seem [to be] too much trouble,” he said, as First Republic drama played out in real time on a television screen airing CNBC in the background.

Job moves

Alibaba ’s founder Jack Ma is taking up a teaching position at Tokyo College after largely disappearing from view during Beijing’s crackdown on tech.

SoftBank has nominated Arm chief executive Rene Haas to join its board ahead of its blockbuster initial public offering.

Morgan Stanley is making plans to eliminate another 3,000 jobs by the end of June.

Lazard plans to cut 10 per cent of its staff this year.

Jones Day has hired Ted Powers as a private equity partner in New York. He joins from Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman .

Anthony Williams has joined Mudrick Capital Management as head of institutional partnerships from Partners Group .

Global Infrastructure Partners has hired Mustafa Riffat as a managing director and head of communications and managing director. He was previously an executive vice-president at Edelman.

Smart reads

Jeffrey Epstein’s private calendar Documents obtained by The Wall Street Journal reveal that the deceased paedophile associated with prominent individuals, including CIA chief William Burns and a former Obama lawyer.

The tale of Jim Herbert The First Republic founder built an empire schmoozing the ultra-rich. Then it all collapsed. The FT’s Brooke Masters profiles the embattled dealmaker.

Smoking out sanctions As global sanctions weighed North Korea in the summer of 2017, British American Tobacco’s Singaporean subsidiary found a way around it, the FT reports.

News round-up

Arm’s IPO filing fuels speculation of SoftBank going private (Nikkei Asia)

Disney uses Ron DeSantis’s own words against him in free speech lawsuit (FT)

Total’s chief tells investors European listing to blame for oil group’s trading discount (FT)

Citigroup’s CEO willing to adjust staffing levels in investment bank (Bloomberg)

EY split plans won’t come back any time soon (Financial News London)

Getir in talks to take over German grocery app rival Flink (FT)

Japan’s Astellas to buy US biotech group Iveric Bio for $5.9bn (FT)