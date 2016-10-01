The making of May: her faith and father shaped British PM’s core

Behind an unremarkable Victorian church in a village outside Oxford stands a small, weathered gravestone cross, its base inscribed with the name of a humble parish priest whose life and ministry shaped Britain’s prime minister.

During a rapid political ascent including six years as home secretary, Theresa May forged a reputation as a tough, capable yet very private person.

She left so few hints as to her personal beliefs that when she swept into Downing Street in July after David Cameron’s chaotic departure many pundits and voters remained unsure quite what she stood for.

Some of the best clues lie in the Oxfordshire village of Wheatley, where May’s father and the person she most often cites as a key influence, the Reverend Hubert Brasier, served as vicar from 1970 until his death in a road accident in 1981.

From parish records and interviews with former members of his congregation, a picture emerges of a local vicar whose seriousness, conservatism, High Anglican beliefs and steadfast devotion to duty left an indelible imprint on his only child.

In a rare public reflection on her Christian faith, the British prime minister described in a 2014 interview for the BBC’s Desert Island Discs programme how it is “part of me. It is part of who I am and how I approach things”. She remains a practising member of the Church of England, attending communion most Sundays.

The family home in the Oxfordshire village of Wheatley © Michael Stott

Underlining her religious convictions, Mrs May chose two hymns among her favourite eight pieces of music. One of them, “Of the Glorious Body Telling”, was written by the Catholic Saint Thomas Aquinas in the 13th century.

“It comes from a hymn which sometimes, if my father, mother and I were just alone in the church, we would just kneel down and sing,” Mrs May explained.

From the age of three until her graduation, the future prime minister lived entirely within the borders of one English county, Oxfordshire, where Rev Brasier conducted his ministry and she attended university.

Brasier hailed from south London, the son of a regimental sergeant-major and a former parlour maid. His doctrinal strictness came from a religious formation in Mirfield, an austere monastic community near Leeds which is a bastion of the once-mighty Anglo-Catholic conservative religious tradition.

“My father encouraged me to, whatever job I did, just go get on with it and do my best,” Mrs May said in a Conservative campaign video this month. “I got an early interest in politics and he always encouraged me to see no boundaries, no barriers, just go out there and do the best that you can and aim high.”

One Wheatley parishioner, David Parsons, used to help Rev Brasier serve communion at Sunday services and remembers the vicar writing that his daughter was “very intelligent, would do well in politics and could even make prime minister one day”.

Yet Rev Brasier did not hold a similar aspiration for women in religious orders; the minutes of the parochial church council record his stern opposition to female priests. When the subject was discussed in May 1974, he urged the council not to be “swayed by TV or Women’s Lib”.

Mrs May’s no-nonsense leadership style and penchant for taking key decisions alone are also evident in her father’s ministry in Wheatley.

At a first meeting upon arriving in the parish, the vicar told members of the church council to express their views, but added: “Silence would be taken as acceptance of any matters put forward”.

John Prest, a local historian who worshipped at Wheatley in Brasier’s day, told the Financial Times the vicar was very good at consoling bereaved families, but added: “He wasn’t meant to carry religion into the 21st century. He was too traditional … way above the ordinary villagers.”

Reverend Hubert Brasier served as vicar from 1970 until his death in a road accident in 1981

Mr Parsons echoed that view, adding: “I always thought he was a bit of a fire and brimstone man. If he had a Bible, he would have thumped it”.

Wheatley villagers remember Mrs May teaching Sunday school classes and regularly attending religious services in her father’s church. While a student at Oxford university, she even found time to attend the annual meeting of the parochial church council chaired by her father.

“Obviously everything did revolve very much around the church,” Mrs May said of her childhood in the BBC interview. “I was very much brought up in the church and going to church.”

Her early interest in politics was also evident. Mr Parsons remembers the young Miss Brasier coming to the altar to receive communion during an election campaign in the 1970s wearing a large blue “Vote Conservative” rosette.

She feels that she has been called to do this. She has a very strong sense of vocation and destiny and a very clear sense of right and wrong

Despite her party affiliation, Mrs May retains her father’s sense of duty to a broad community.

“She feels that she has been called to do this. She has a very strong sense of vocation and destiny and a very clear sense of right and wrong,” says Prof Linda Woodhead, an expert on the Church of England at Lancaster University. “Like her father, she has huge grit and determination and stamina to see through the moral vision she believes in.”

That firmness of purpose has been evident in Mrs May’s drive in her previous job to cut immigration and to tackle what she sees as the failings of Britain’s police force. It will now be tested as her government decides how to pursue Brexit.

“I think you have to believe in what you’re doing,” Mrs May concluded in the interview where she discussed her faith and politics. “That’s key. If you do believe you’re doing the right thing, that gives you resilience.”