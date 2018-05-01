Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

Emmanuel Macron returned from his trip to the US last week with the approbation of American media and lawmakers ringing in his ears. The mantle of leadership of the free world has, it seems, passed from German chancellor Angela Merkel to the French president.

Yet, Gideon Rachman argues in his column this week, Mr Macron remains oddly isolated on the world stage, lacking close allies. And that’s a problem when you are the leader of middle-sized European power with limited room for manoeuvre.

For all the jocular bonhomie of his recent meetings with Donald Trump, he is no nearer persuading the US president to change his position on the Iran nuclear deal nor on climate change. Things look hardly more auspicious closer to home. The Germans remain sceptical about his grand vision for reform of the eurozone, while Brexit creates a natural division with France’s eternal frère ennemi, the UK. The danger for the liberal, internationalist Mr Macron, Gideon suggests, is that he is a leader out of tune with his times.

Data dilemmas

The EU’s General Data Protection Regulation comes into effect on May 25. It may, writes John Thornhill, be a badly designed piece of legisation (too sweeping and probably unenforceable), but it has at least served the purpose of getting us to think seriously about one of the most valuable assets of our age: data.

Crisis management

A strong premier with a clearly defined mission need not be knocked off course by the occasional ministerial resignation. But, argues Janan Ganesh, Theresa May lacks any overarching vision beyond midwifing Britain’s exit from the EU, and her own survival. That is why the departure from government of former home secretary Amber Rudd is such a grievous blow to the prime minister. With no sense of direction, Mrs May finds herself at the mercy of events.

Trading places

Conventional wisdom has it that a trade war between the US and China would be disastrous for both countries. Yet, Keyu Jin writes, Mr Trump’s efforts to force Beijing to open up to global trade, while painful in the short term, could benefit the Chinese economy in the long run. The moment for China to protect its industries has long passed, she argues. And the effects of opening up to serious foreign competition are likely to be positive — at least if they are accompanied by serious reform of the Chinese financial sector.

