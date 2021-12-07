Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

https://www.ft.com/content/0c162b9e-4c9a-40bf-ab48-a6d5f9830f6e

A sustained rally in the price of carbon allowances could prompt UK government intervention, Germany’s new government is prioritising climate goals, and the FT’s European technology correspondent, Madhumita Murgia, reports on academics’ struggles to access Facebook data that they need in order to find out more about the social effect of the company’s platforms.

Carbon price surge triggers UK market mechanism

https://www.ft.com/content/4b4631ac-92fa-47da-9d81-1c01aa185cd0

Olaf Scholz plots a way round Germany’s debt rules - with Guy Chazan

https://www.ft.com/content/7f035d83-a85f-4a42-b81c-0d61af37e4fa

Investigating Facebook: a fractious relationship with academia - with Madhumita Murgia

https://www.ft.com/content/1f409239-9e4a-4988-b6fa-cad4dbe7c344

Ghosn brands Nissan ‘visionless’ as electric vehicle plan falls flat

https://www.ft.com/content/b7dd2398-a338-4fef-ad54-b1272e916651

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Gavin Kallmann and Michael Bruning. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.