Researchers struggle to access Facebook data
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT News Briefing news every morning.
Germany’s new coalition government beefs up climate goals
Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
https://www.ft.com/content/0c162b9e-4c9a-40bf-ab48-a6d5f9830f6e
A sustained rally in the price of carbon allowances could prompt UK government intervention, Germany’s new government is prioritising climate goals, and the FT’s European technology correspondent, Madhumita Murgia, reports on academics’ struggles to access Facebook data that they need in order to find out more about the social effect of the company’s platforms.
Carbon price surge triggers UK market mechanism
https://www.ft.com/content/4b4631ac-92fa-47da-9d81-1c01aa185cd0
Olaf Scholz plots a way round Germany’s debt rules - with Guy Chazan
https://www.ft.com/content/7f035d83-a85f-4a42-b81c-0d61af37e4fa
Investigating Facebook: a fractious relationship with academia - with Madhumita Murgia
https://www.ft.com/content/1f409239-9e4a-4988-b6fa-cad4dbe7c344
Ghosn brands Nissan ‘visionless’ as electric vehicle plan falls flat
https://www.ft.com/content/b7dd2398-a338-4fef-ad54-b1272e916651
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Gavin Kallmann and Michael Bruning. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published