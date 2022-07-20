Netflix loses 1mn subscribers, small and midsize venture capital firms in China are struggling to raise funds as foreign investors flee risk, and former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is running to be the country’s head of state again, in what could be an extraordinary political comeback.

Subscribe to the FT News Briefing on Apple Podcasts or Spotify

Mentioned in this podcast:

Netflix loses 1mn subscribers but defections are fewer than feared

‘Exponentially’ risky China leaves venture capital funds starved of cash

FT interview: Brazil’s Lula on the prospects of an extraordinary comeback

Judge grants Twitter fast-track trial to decide fate of $44bn Musk deal

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.